Linelle MacDougal
1d

As you know Ray, we are so far behind here in Canada with people still thinking Carney is good for the economy . With respect to weather modification, I have been out 3 days in a row now taking photos of the spraying , the crossing jet patterns and basically oddest looking things in the sky cloud wise . When I ask people about glyphosate spraying , the west nile virus spraying and the cloud spraying - maybe it's too much at one time for their short term considerations . I suppose I have to remember that these are the same people who haven't moved on from safe and effective and the same majority who recognize my tin foil outfits . I have contacted a retired environmental lawyer who is now a city councillor asking who I could contact regarding my huge reduction in biodiversity just in our little backyard ,and particularly our pond since 98 that was perfectly healthy now green /brown with no animal or insect life - the fish seem to be Ok when I see the tips of their orange heads for the time being . The young guy who phoned back said the councillor can't direct me to anyone due to a conflict of interest... as if that isn't a feature in the carney and ford government anyway ! Will still keep at it even if I know nothing will happen . I was told I could contact the city to get a pond analysis ... kind of like getting pfizer and co. to do a drug study??? ... It did rain here to day after three days of my taking photos - waiting to read a pattern for the more torrential tides . As always Ray, when I read your reporting from your part of the world it resonates with me here in Toronto .I am off to contact a PARK OFFICIAL about the spraying etc and somehow know what her reaction will be but never the less the more people I talk with personally , maybe the odd one might think there is something worth consideration since they ( some) are noticing, (come to think of it) some biodiversity reductions but none look up ....

ABIGAIL REPORTS
1d

It was not as bad as Helene/Miltion. Quit screwing with the weather. We are going through our 9th week of only a 10-minute sprinkle.

