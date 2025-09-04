How much of the whole country is now “underwater”?

Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans 20 years ago. After that, following about 1,400 casualties, 20 percent of the inhabitants moved away:

“On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina drowned New Orleans and notably the city’s low-income Lower Ninth Ward. The flooding killed almost 1,400 people. The levees and floodwalls, primarily built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, failed to hold back the hurricane’s storm surge of seawater. Just a few days after the storm raged, President George W. Bush (yes, the same “president” who told Americans the Iraqi had “weapons of mass destruction”, although “mass destruction” for his performance would have better fitted the bill) said, “I don’t think anybody anticipated the breach of the levees,” as media outlets showed survivors stranded on highway overpasses or stuffed into the city’s Superdome in putrid conditions.

But in 2001, just four years before the hurricane, scientists and engineers across Louisiana had predicted exactly what would unfold.”

What do you know?

The catastrophe was predicted already in 2001 by analysts and reported by Scientific American (yes, at that time not the whole media was globalist owned, but the circle was closed by around 2012), and several days ago, a new analysis emerged on the same forum.

As the warnings were predicted, and weather manipulation was already big (although not necessarily quite as big as the one about two years ago, when a tornado, traveling through five states (the longest in remembered history) and targeting mostly metropolitan areas missed our rural home in KY only by a mile, although a tree the wind fell barely missed our little house:

Even I called my readers’ attention to the problem two months before the tornado:

I elaborated on engineered weather all over the world, a year and a half ago:

Was North Carolina an exercise for mass destruction (and the planned failure of FEMA, whose primary role will be to take Americans to “Green Zones,” when the time comes)?

Was the Storm in North Carolina an Exercise? Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · October 5, 2024 Weather warfare is now supposed to be common knowledge, yet hardly anyone seems to care. As a Kentuckian, I can’t forget the December, 2021 twister setting up an all-time record a couple of years ago by traveling through four states, and passed our small village only a mile away (the previous closest one was 16 miles away in the last hundred years). Som… Read full story

Of course, in case of a “national emergency,” when all your rights are canceled, going to a FEMA bus distributing food/water might be only preceding people being picked up to be taken to a “safe place,” probably only to get killed one way or another (FEMA doesn’t seem to have saved anyone), and those who don’t go, are most likely will be hunted down for “hoarding”:

Of course, geoengineering entails more than one could imagine:

In 2005, money was the name of the game. After all, after 9/11, anyone with two brain cells to rub together may have figured out that “collateral damage” ruled. The more money can be made of something, the more likely it’s going to happen, no matter how many humans are sacrificed:

The Sacrifice of the Human Animal Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · January 19, 2023 The events that attracted the highest number of spectators in history were… well, you may have guessed, public executions. There is something weird and sick about most humans; they WANT to be mesmerized by death and suffering. On Substack, some of the most popular sites thrive on not much else but on showing faces of people, many of them young and beaut… Read full story

Using the people’s money is still the best for the controlled demolition of the country. Of course, it’s always been about control and, lately, about depopulation, but in 2005, that was not all that obvious:

Profiting from the people’s money has always been a landmark of “democracy,” the least transparent form of government (although Canadians have been finding out a lot of the “hidden” details since Carney was selected):

In the US, it’s much simpler. It’s either a question of “national security” (meaning the safety of the usurpers) or some “whistleblowers” or folk heroes like RFK, Jr. presented for the masses.

You might be familiar with the agriculture of ancient Egypt: the Nile flooded the area, making the land fertile, producing enough food for the people around. New Orleans is at sea level, so the flooding will always be there, but farmlands are not being replenished (same source):

In southeastern Louisiana, the floods used to spill over natural banks and bring sediment, freshwater and nutrients to the wetlands—resources that keep plants thriving, counteract natural subsidence, and replace sediment that routine wave action and storms tend to scour away.

That is the signature of the globalists: to accomplish more than one thing with a single event towards their goal, while using several events towards the same:

The food supply has been under attack for years:

“Floods into the city stopped, but the lack of floods starved the wetlands of their lifeline. The thick mesh of plants began to die. The deterioration is so bad that southern Louisiana is losing an acre of land—the size of a football field—every 100 minutes.”

The money spent for prevention is unlikely to accomplish much more than what the storm may have been designed for:

Since the CMP was first issued, New Orleans and the state have spent $14 billion to improve storm protection.

Some sources consider this a waste of money or, preferably, as I do, an accomplishment by design as a result of allowing the destruction.

I cannot do anything about people who live in an area exposed to the weather. Before I bought my small house in rural KY ten years ago, I explored the US for amicable weather, and there is none: it’s either too hot or too cold. The two exceptions are San Francisco, destroyed by its own local government (hired or intimidated agents, of course, as all politicians) and Hawaii, where you must have seen the “warning” of the devastation in Maui in 2023. As much as I cannot direct you to any reliable source reporting on it, the corollaries were pretty clear (and no, these days, as much as he used to be good, I cannot recommend Rappoport to my readers):

In short, the story of Hurricane Katrina shows how America is being under controlled demolition.