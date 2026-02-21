My sister died at the age of 32 in Toronto, Canada.

Cancer is an umbrella term to scare people, quite a few of whom enter a misdiagnosis or jus allow to reel ahead in whatever the system needs, which is most likely the training of residents… Most people have “cancer” if they are examined long enough, but the body usually fixes itself.

You might or might not know that having worked with all kinds of “doctors” for about 15 years, I became extremely familiar with their subculture, including their indoctrination, financial incentives, hazing during residency, and recurring sense of superiority. They also nearly killed me twice, but their colleagues also saved me twice in my life, and I’m not even counting the devastating impact of “vaccinations,” which by now, has gone pretty close to putting me into a wheelchair.

How does “cancer” treatment work? I have written about it before , but the subject remains inexhaustible.

Here is this movie about a 16-year-old juvenile delinquent who has a month or two to live. Some say it’s a tear-jerker, but from my stance, it contains a lot about oncologists and gang warfare. You can watch it for free: The Sunchaser. Perhaps the most important sentence is the movie is “Is there nothing sacred to you?”

When my sister was dying of cancer at the age of 32, most likely caused by a mammogram squishing a cyst that would have otherwise never caused a problem, but the toxic juice invaded her body after the mammogram. Still, based on her age, she had a chance of 1 to 10,000 to die, so nobody took her seriously even when she went for second and third opinions, until six months later, when the cancer was already present in 8 out of 10 lymph nodes. They gave her three months, and she put up a fight and lasted nearly two years.

she told me if she would ever have a lot of money (which never happened, because she refused to sue the Canadian sick-care system within six months), she would pay me an annuity only for me writing down what I think. Since May 6, 2022, when I slowly became mature enough to fulfill her wish, I’ve been doing it on Substack. She said that if matter cannot be lost, how could can love be? That’s how she showed me the reason why humans are still around. I spent her last two months Toronto (she married a Canadian), waiting for her to die… I was not as much aware of what was being done to her, although I would have never accepted radiation and chemo, but I left her alone and didn’t intervene with her and her husband’s decision about “treatment.” She went to all support kinds of groups, but the only episode I recall is when in an art therapy session, the patients were given the task of making a drawing of themselves with the person they loved most. She drew a lake with a boat with she and her husband in the boat. Another patient quietly noted, “There is no sail, and there are no oars.” She drank the most disgusting Chinese teas, and we made her beet/apple juice every day. She went through the regimen of radiation and chemo, which would have probably killed most healthy people, too. Her oncologist was drunk all the time, but she didn’t notice. The only thing she did notice that she got the red liquid on her IV, and this time, it’s yellow. The nurse changed it back to red… Her spine had lumps the size of my fist, but I kept taking her to a chain-smoking Chinese acupuncturist, which kept her pain under control until the last week of her life, when she told me she was too painful to move. She previously rejected morpheein, because she said she was not interested in living spaced-out like that, and also told me that everyone in all her cancer groups died only after a few weeks of taking morpheein. During her last week, she was prescribed dilaudid, which is about ten times more potent than morpheein. One of her last sentences to me was, “Little Ray, can I still recover?” I said the only thing that made sense without killing all hope. She preferred to die with her family around, so a hospital bed was delivered, and a couple of volunteers showed up every day. The “doctor” promised to be on-site, when my sister was dying, but simply told me to crush some sleeping pills and gave it to my sister. After three or four hours of her lungs being filled up with fluid (which is how most cancer patients die), she just fell “asleep”… She received a lot of help from the Knights of Malta (which is now, due to its relatively-unknown records, accused of being of being an accomplice to the NWO). A Chinese girl from the local Roman Catholic Church was the last one to clean her up on her deathbed, after being out-of-breath for over two hours, while her lungs were being filled up with the fluid cause by her cough. It took her four hours to die. The “doctor” showed up only after her death, which was exacerbated by the doctor’s advice of giving her a pulverized sleeping pill. That did the job in a minute or two. Once the “doctor” showed up, she poured the dilaudid into the toilet. I assume, the fish in the St. Lawrence River had a party that night…

So, my sister died, because

Mammogram killed her. The madical “profession” turned her into statistics. Numbers are used against the people all the time. The system couldn’t care less. Canada is now busy to get rid of as many people with assisted suicide as possible. After all, no housing is left after Turdeau’s (sic!) immigration policies, and some family member can’t wait to inherit from their elders. The system operated on the current fraudulent paradigm. Most importantly, she fell victim to the planned sickening and murdering people for which modern Madicine plays an essential role.

Curing cancer has been a major field for bottom feeders. Ivermectin and DMSO are supposed to do the job! Use them at your own risk, as you use all “treatments” and madications after signing your form of consent at your doctor’s office.

Of course, everyone is a doctor: