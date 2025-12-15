Not sure who Chuck Norris and who Superman is under the circumstances!

Note: I anticipate that you might not be able to select an option. In that case, please, reply to this e-mail with your preferences. I’ll keep track, and add your input to the final results.

Recently, the problem that readers are busy during the holiday season has come up, which is calling for a review of my previous poll on how often I should publish. Please, notice that I ALWAYS publish more, when I have something unique and urgent to say, which can even mean occasional publications on the same day or every day for a few days. It can work the other way around, but I’ve been using reposts or fillers, when I had nothing new to say.

This poll is only about averaging out my readers’ needs and preferences. I also want to consider the difference between the holiday season and the rest of the year.

Last time (a couple of days ago) I asked for my readers’ preferences regarding the frequency of my publications, the winning option was every other day, and the preferred time for posting was also determined as 8 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).