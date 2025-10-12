Sober Christian Gentleman pointed out the obvious, but completely-ignored fact that people are vanishing from real life:

His post inspired me to expand on the premise.

The Grand Disappearing started a long time before convid.

The 1900s witnessed the gradual elimination of the white race, making whites killing each other in two world wars, while normalizing dependency on the government:

In the 1920s, people often stayed at home and listened to the radio instead of going out.

From the 1940s, they started watching TV that replaced personal contact with sensationalism and grotesque, fake, and idiotic “entertainment.”

In the 1950s, Americans were turned against Americans. First came the “red scare” to cover up who owned Hollywood and goodness-what-else, while never backing out of the US supporting Stalinist communism in WW2:

Race-baiting also started with the device of cultural dilution by enforcing race-mixing even when shared cultures did not necessitate it (e.g. among factory workers). Both blacks and whites were copiously used in multiple wars against people who posed no threat to the US. Stopping segregation also covered up ghettoization inherited from Britain in the form of real-estate taxes and school zoning. Affirmative action from 1961 became its own parody with DEI (“diversity, equity, and inclusion) by the 2010s, which often forced people into jobs in which they were prone to fail; that provided another tool to show that those involved are “here to help,” and it’s not their fault they cannot… They can make a destructive ideology look like science (oh, well, that’s how accurate science usually is, anyway).

In the 60s, the young stood up against their parents’ generation, furthering the dissolution of traditional America. Being drafted to be slaughtered and having to murder people in remote lands just didn’t sit well among them who, at the same time, managed to get rid of the baby with the bathwater. OD-ing started with the exponentially-increasing use of mind-altering drugs. Most of those, by now, have been replaced with pain killers and technology. Is it that the pain of being powerless just doesn’t go away?

Women were invited to jobs, which halved salaries, but made both sexes equally replaceable.

Wives were turned against their husbands, harming the family unit, while contraception “liberated” everyone from responsible relationships, turning the country into an amoral cesspool.

In 1976, Henry Kissinger did what he often did: published a fact of the depopulation agenda:

In the 1980s, computer games started to take over the free time and capture the minds of young Americans, a loss from which the country has never recovered. The harm to literacy and to the ability to think independently far exceeds the damage caused by indoctrination at government schools.

The 1990s brought about cell phones, which again made it possible for people to save time with and energy by engaging in “virtual checkups” instead of meeting up in person. Since then, the spread and dominance of antisocial sites have completed the picture.

Since its beginnings, Hollywood has been rewriting history, erasing facts and creating myths that isolated people from each other.

Public taste has always been manipulated, but it became an aberration in pop music by the 1990s, when (c)rap took over. The propaganda went so far that in 2016, Robert Allen Zimmerman, a musician (who may not have even written his lyrics and his music, which often happens in reality) was even granted the Nobel Prize for Literature (Nobel Prizes seem to reward those who effectively serve and promote the globalist system, which is especially obvious in the “prize” for “peace”), which he tried to decline, but may have been told to shut up or else...

The normalization of deviance further divided Americans, who keep being bombarded from all directions to force them to set up barricades against real or imaginary attacks.

Since around 2000, an increasing number of immigrants from incompatible cultures have been invited or even brought into the country, accepting public safety (if you think of “Little Mogadishu” in Minneapolis and Muslim enclaves, where the town government is already Muslim, as in Hamtramck, MI, from 2021) and job security H1B visas and the replacement of IT workers mostly with imports from China and (especially) India, who made sure the whole village followed them and once in a leadership position, they stopped hiring Americans. Well, even the Trump’s Champion, Elon Musk, before increasing federal power with DOGE, replaced American workers in his employment once he moved from California to Texas.

The convid experiment normalized isolation by mandating the torture and humiliation of muzzling and the antisocial distancing for a nonexistent disease, whose most symptoms must have been caused by new 5G installations. The National Humiliation Project has deprived people of self-respect, turning them into willing and pliable subjects to mass compliance.

By 2025, the “white replacement” operation has been extended to the gradual replacement of everyone whose labor can be done by robots or AI, turning the majority into “useless eaters.” Keeping in touch in real life has never been more important.