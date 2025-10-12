Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1dEdited

I haven't noticed any vanishings in my neck of the woods. I try and pay attention to those things. There is no doubt that people are being murdered by governments and the deep state but maybe people are just refusing to take part in society's nonsensical ways any longer.

Society is a mindless cult...stand out and they throw rocks your way or worse. Mindless in that there are few that are able to think beyond the masses. The free thinkers at some point just opt out of silly society as a whole. It becomes too much of a drain to keep going along with the nutty BS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
21h

The disappearing is in full swing where I live here in Alberta. My wife and I were out for a walk one evening this past summer and she said we should do a count, as she’s been noticing a huge shift as well. During a 30 minute walk we counted 8 white people to 87 people of the east Indian race. They are the only ones sitting in the parks. In fact you could say they have taken over the park here. The men all meet in the morning and take every available sitting spot at the children’s playground/spray park and in the evening it’s the women who congregate there. The daycare services are all run by east indians…only white kids in daycare not surprisingly ,as both parents are obviously working to keep the lights on and pay for daycare.

Spot on with the Nobel “peace prize” assessment as well Ray. Case in point, the latest winner Maria Machado from Venezuela whose only contribution to peace was “organizing” democratic protests against her government and praising the work of Trump and his coworker Netanyahu, and actually pleading them to bomb her country in order to save them from tyranny. I mean you can’t even make this shiite up anymore.

Another fine article Ray thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture