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Ray’s Newsletter

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Et's Cinema PsychoMasonica's avatar
Et's Cinema PsychoMasonica
May 31, 2023

Beethoven's 9th is possibly the greatest piece of music ever conceived. I've been totally in love with it ever since college when I had the great privilege of participating in a full performance of it that traveled around Texas. I still hear the Ode to Joy in my head nearly everyday. Thanks for this reminder.

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kaal's avatar
kaal
Jun 1, 2023

So odd because I was just crying about longing.

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