I Am out of Words
Let me settle for music for a little while.
Sometimes it’s not all that easy to move forward. Okay, that depends on one’s orientation.
Sorry, I’m out of words.
Instead of trying to convince anyone about whatever, I try to sit down with them and listen to music. After we finish, they are also left speechless.
On October 3, 2022, I published The Whole World Is Music:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-whole-world-is-music
The fantastic precision of the world around attest to that. In the last three years, half-eared, half-hearted, and tone-deaf technocrats have assumed power over everything that is good and beautiful.
Can you imagine anything more all-encompassing than a Jewish musician playing Beethoven? Isn’t that a testimony to whatever deserves to survive from the human race?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LZg8VI8c7A
Or a little girl from “the other side of the world,” playing music she would not have ever heard before the world became so small?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88W_1meQDkY
And if you really have the time, listen to this; Beethoven’s 7th, with Ivan Fischer. Normally, I would prefer Ferencsik, because he is more passionate about love that never materializes than Fischer is. Ferencsik is not available, and Fischer is doing a good job at imitating him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4788Tmz9Zo
Of course, “Alle Menschen werden Brüder.” They already are, just many haven’t realized it. Are they ever going to?
Beethoven’s “Freude” resembles C. S. Lewis’s fourth love out of “The Four Loves”:
https://www.cslewis.com/four-types-of-love/
It’s about the never-ending longing that makes life worth living:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-am-i-writing-still-waiting-for
To me, it’s the foyer, a vestibule to Heaven.
Someone is waiting in Heaven’s unlocked door after all the wasted sunsets:
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/deeppurple/wastedsunsets.html
Here is the music video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqcoLlI7ZQo
Life is unforgiving.
As I wrote it in a poem, when I was 19,
Everyone will get what they expect.
Wild geese are crying out.
Mongrels are crossing the railroad tracks.
Beethoven's 9th is possibly the greatest piece of music ever conceived. I've been totally in love with it ever since college when I had the great privilege of participating in a full performance of it that traveled around Texas. I still hear the Ode to Joy in my head nearly everyday. Thanks for this reminder.
So odd because I was just crying about longing.