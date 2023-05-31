Sometimes it’s not all that easy to move forward. Okay, that depends on one’s orientation.

Sorry, I’m out of words.

Instead of trying to convince anyone about whatever, I try to sit down with them and listen to music. After we finish, they are also left speechless.

On October 3, 2022, I published The Whole World Is Music:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-whole-world-is-music

The fantastic precision of the world around attest to that. In the last three years, half-eared, half-hearted, and tone-deaf technocrats have assumed power over everything that is good and beautiful.

Can you imagine anything more all-encompassing than a Jewish musician playing Beethoven? Isn’t that a testimony to whatever deserves to survive from the human race?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LZg8VI8c7A

Or a little girl from “the other side of the world,” playing music she would not have ever heard before the world became so small?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88W_1meQDkY

And if you really have the time, listen to this; Beethoven’s 7th, with Ivan Fischer. Normally, I would prefer Ferencsik, because he is more passionate about love that never materializes than Fischer is. Ferencsik is not available, and Fischer is doing a good job at imitating him:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4788Tmz9Zo

Of course, “Alle Menschen werden Brüder.” They already are, just many haven’t realized it. Are they ever going to?

Beethoven’s “Freude” resembles C. S. Lewis’s fourth love out of “The Four Loves”:

https://www.cslewis.com/four-types-of-love/

It’s about the never-ending longing that makes life worth living:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-am-i-writing-still-waiting-for

To me, it’s the foyer, a vestibule to Heaven.

Someone is waiting in Heaven’s unlocked door after all the wasted sunsets:

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/deeppurple/wastedsunsets.html

Here is the music video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqcoLlI7ZQo

Life is unforgiving.

As I wrote it in a poem, when I was 19,

Everyone will get what they expect.

Wild geese are crying out.

Mongrels are crossing the railroad tracks.