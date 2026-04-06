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Ray’s Newsletter

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
14h

Just a secret society spawned by the Bank of England.

" The Freemasons should control all men of every class, nation and religion, dominating them without obvious compulsion; uniting them through a strong bond; inspiring them with enthusiasm to spread common ideas; and with utmost secrecy and energy, direct them toward this singular objective throughout the world."

Adam Weishaupt, Munich 1765.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Vee's avatar
Vee
16h

It's the Zionists, not the Jews. This deception is by design.

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6 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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