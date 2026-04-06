If "the Jews" Controlled the World
...a few existential considerations, plus me correcting myself
Some Jews undeniably control key aspects of American life.1 At the same time, their position is clearly visible (which can easily be part of the global Open Message Deception), and they are easy targets for those seeking cognitive security from a single decision, while in reality, they are only under one of the empty cups in the shell-game played against the people.
Riggery Pokery made my day with his remark in
My comment is so brief that it can also pass for satire, sarcasm, and irony at the same time, depending on to whom I’m addressing:
If “the Jews” were controlling the world, they would be smarter than driving it into extinction.
While I have written a lot about various tribes cooperating and competing with each other is certainly happening, human nature, striving for animalistic survival and acting on conditioned responses can alone explain the reason why the final stage of global civilization is working towards self-annihilation2.
Sharine’s comment points out one of my shortcomings (for the whole conversation, follow this link):
I was really turned off by your article asserting that "Humans instinctively strive for wealth and power, because that’s the only way they can feel secure; one cannot exist without the other." You also assert that human being are,
so I owe some explanation for my statement, because it implies too much:
My point was about the animalistic nature of humans acting instinctively based on their wanting to survive. The percentage of those is pretty close to those who were willingly wearing a mask during the plandemic (some still are).
One must actually rise above the instinct, which I mentioned several times in the last four years: those who are afraid are already dead, and those who have something more valuable in their lives than mere survival might experience a bit more freedom and less or no fear.
I’m sorry that I didn’t spell it out. Somehow, I thought it was self-evident. That sort of thinking is perhaps my worst weakness that resulted in my biggest mistakes in life.
As far as I see, most people never make a personal decision using their Free Will through a lifetime; they only act according to their conditioning:
Implications are culturally specific, and one's "culture" comes from life experience. I can't expect anyone to have the same as I do.
I must also not assume that people have all the time to remember everything I've said.
Just a secret society spawned by the Bank of England.
" The Freemasons should control all men of every class, nation and religion, dominating them without obvious compulsion; uniting them through a strong bond; inspiring them with enthusiasm to spread common ideas; and with utmost secrecy and energy, direct them toward this singular objective throughout the world."
Adam Weishaupt, Munich 1765.
It's the Zionists, not the Jews. This deception is by design.