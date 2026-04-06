Some Jews undeniably control key aspects of American life. At the same time, their position is clearly visible (which can easily be part of the global Open Message Deception), and they are easy targets for those seeking cognitive security from a single decision, while in reality, they are only under one of the empty cups in the shell-game played against the people.

Riggery Pokery made my day with his remark in

My comment is so brief that it can also pass for satire, sarcasm, and irony at the same time, depending on to whom I’m addressing:

If “the Jews” were controlling the world, they would be smarter than driving it into extinction.

While I have written a lot about various tribes cooperating and competing with each other is certainly happening, human nature, striving for animalistic survival and acting on conditioned responses can alone explain the reason why the final stage of global civilization is working towards self-annihilation.