Locking up political dissidents has a long history. I am lucky; I’m only being given the silent treatment by search engines.

The following discussion about Bobby Fisher is from Chess.com:

Rael wrote:



I can’t even understand how eager everyone is to fall over themselves to decry the “terrible” things Fischer said, as if it goes without saying.



Yeah, yeah, I get it. He defied the most sanctimonious law there is, in the media no less, and so, like all sorts of other professionals who have the audacity to exercise their free speech get assassinated by the Anti-Defamation League.



It’s atrocious that the mainstream mentality has been so effectively trained by its Hollywood brainwashers that at the merest mention of idiot terms like “anti-semitism” they run amuck, emotionally charged and incapable of thinking clearly.



Good Lord, why can’t everyone just take stalk, reassess, realize that “words were said” out loud (oooh scary) and act like freaking adults about this instead of tripping over themselves to placate the simpering “offended”?



Yeah, yeah, I get it, Fischer offended the ONE group of people with the money, clout and audacity to crucify him for it. Niiiice. That goes a long way to [from] disproving his points.



I can’t even believe how close minded and programmed the knee-jerk response is that immediately squawks “Ah yeah Bobby said some terrible, terrible things”.



Really?



Did he really?



Not like we’ll get the chance to discuss it - but that very fact is telling.



There is no true, philosophical, informed discussion in polite society, not that it’s really important, I just find it to be completely philosophically irresponsible the way everyone so quickly assumes that Mr. Fischer is utterly reprehensible for the things he said.



Really?



Are you sure?



I would really love to hear you explain it to me, why. Because in the world I grew up in, anyways, you’re allowed to have opinions and express them.



As if we aren’t adults enough to be able to discuss this stuff. But sure, I have to watch what I say, even as post after post agrees knee-jerk that oooohhhh Fischer was such a baaaad boy with his eeeevil opinions.



Nothing is uglier to me than sacrosanct discussion. Nothing is above criticism. When I see the disgustingly inhuman way the Palestinians are brutalized by an arrogant, Zionist regime that assumes American support, when I see the disgustingly unthinking way that America bows to Israel’s every whim, committing more aid in money than they do to the homeless situation in their own country, and then, moreover, actively seek out and crush critics of this ongoing situation, it astounds me. Do a google search on the Israel lobby for starters to see the depth of this monstrous alliance.



So yeah, let’s see, this comment will probably be deleted, and why? By the very same mentality that assumes right off that “obviously” Fischer was evil and clearly he was a terrible ambassador to chess - because we come from such a PC culture as that we’d want our chess ambassadors to be politically correct heroes, saying nothing out of turn, promoting every minority we can concieve of one by one, right?



Yeah, I guess we need to figure out a way to edit/ban/delete reality itself, right? I mean - fine, delete the “offensive” comment on the website or whatever, but reality continues. Truth endures.

What did Bobby Fisher actually say?

“Yeah, there are too many Jews in chess. They seem to have taken away the class of the game. They don’t seem to dress so nicely, you know. That’s what I don’t like.”

“What is going on is I am being persecuted night and day by the Jews, for telling it like it is. They want to put me in jail, they’re robbing me of everything I have, they’re continuously lying about me. I’ve had enough of this shit. The latest thing they’ve done is I had some stuff in storage back in Pasadena for 12 years, spent a fortune on storage fees, a fortune on safes... and these God-damn Jews in America have just gone and grabbed it all.”

“No lie is too big for a Jew, no lie is too small... Jews live by lying, and die with coming in contact with the truth.”

“They’re lying bastards. Jews were always lying bastards throughout their history. They’re a filthy, dirty, disgusting, vile, criminal people.”

“My main interest right now is to expose the Jews. This is alot bigger than me. They’re not just persecuting me. This is not just my struggle, I’m not just doing this for myself... This is life and death for the world. These God-damn Jews have to be stopped. They’re a menace to the whole world.”

“The Jews have been hardened against Christ, against decency for thousands of years... They’re gonna have to be annihilated, Eugene.”

“America is totally under control of the Jews, you know. I mean, look what they’re doing in Yugoslavia... The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense are dirty Jews.”

“They are subhuman. They are the scum of the Earth. When you talk about Jews, you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel of humanity.”

“Hopefully the Jews will get it in the neck soon. They have alot of enemies all over the world. These biological weapons are getting very cheap and easy to deliver. I’m optimistic, I’m hoping that Washington DC will be wiped out.”

“I think that the Jews would like to eat me... I think they’ve got eating Fischer on their minds. They hate my guts. Or maybe they love my guts.”

“I’m very concerned because I think the Jews want to drive the elephants to extinction because the trunk of an elephant reminds them of an uncircumcised penis. I’m absolutely serious about that... Jews are sick, they’re mental cases.”

-- Bobby Fischer.

By all means, “Rael”. Let’s discuss it. As adults. What do you think about this?

Of course, after Anne Frank’s diary, people still believe in the authenticity of diaries? Why would a world-class chess player write a diary? I was not world-class, yet I never even take pictures; remember the important things with memories going back to infancy and a toddler...

All these details raise serious questions about Bobby Fisher’s illness and death, which I discuss in depth in

The Jewish hegemony cannot be denied:

Still, Bobby’s targets are most likely only one mostly-empty cup in the shell game offered to the masses among many that cover other empty cups, and all cups are covered by a single one, whose owners still haven’t been revealed. Even a chess world champion couldn’t count so many moves ahead, and jumped on something suspiciously-obvious:

Jewish jokes are the best! Here is one from here:

A Refusenik sits in a gulag for trying to escape to Israel. Everyday he sits in his cell, trying to learn Hebrew. One day, a guard comes by to taunt him “What’re you learning that for? You’ll never make it to Israel. You are going to die in here and go to hell.”

Calmly, the Refusenik replies - “Oh that’s OK, I already speak Russian.”

OK, one more Soviet joke

One day, an old Armenian in Soviet Russia , on his deathbed, calls his son to him because he wanted to tell him something important. He holds his son’s hand and in a final proclamation, declarers - “Son, you must always be good to the Jews!”

The son is confused. “Why?” he asks his father.

“Because once they are done with the Jews, they will come for you.”