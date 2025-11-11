Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
1h

Sadly this is reality. The Canadian government just banned the “poppy” from being worn in the courts for reasons of a bias and the MSM has got narrative ramping up the the poppy symbol in Canada as a remembrance of the fallen in battle, scares some newcomers to the country and should be eliminated. The death and suffering from the political banker’s wars is being slowly and stealthily erased from history for political virtue and hurt feelings… or at least framed as such. Sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Sad commentary! Hard to wrap your mind around this carnage. WWI was a greater tragedy and we didn’t learn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture