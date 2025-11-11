In Memoriam of Those Who Fought, Sadly, for the Wrong Reason(s) on the Wrong Side
The globalist experiment of the United States is over
The American hero would indeed deserve a day of national remembrance:
WW2 veterans were dragged into a war to depopulate European whites, to end the British Empire, and to solidify the role of the US as the enforcer of the globalist forces. Sixteen million US troops fought in the war that killed 8 million German soldiers and 8 million German civilians, mostly because Hitler got rid of the central banks that are being used for the transition into technocracy, a system of total slavery:
The US also served Stalin’s Soviet Union, which, in retrospect, looks like a test run for autocratic regimes; well US alliance with Russia goes back to WW1:
IN recent decades, but especially in the last few years, the range of victims has been spectacularly extended:
It’s never too late, or is it?
Sadly this is reality. The Canadian government just banned the “poppy” from being worn in the courts for reasons of a bias and the MSM has got narrative ramping up the the poppy symbol in Canada as a remembrance of the fallen in battle, scares some newcomers to the country and should be eliminated. The death and suffering from the political banker’s wars is being slowly and stealthily erased from history for political virtue and hurt feelings… or at least framed as such. Sad.
Sad commentary! Hard to wrap your mind around this carnage. WWI was a greater tragedy and we didn’t learn.