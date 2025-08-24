Sounds life-threatening, doesn’t it? Well, it is, but only for those who want to remain slaves. Free people make their own decisions, as I have.

Note: This time, I am not going to interrupt this post with direct links, but you can still select underlined links that might inform you further. Still, all of them are important, ensuring continuity in my stack, and most likely, containing details most of my readers have never encountered. Even re-reading them can be a relatively rewarding experience… (I keep updating my articles on a daily basis, providing new sources and new pieces of information, but devoting more time to my articles might unearth nuances preciously missed; it certainly does it for me.) A lot of work went into them, and they are as relevant as ever, often more “up-to-date” after a year or two than anything else out there…

It’s been nearly three years, when I first wrote about the Imprisoned Mind:

That article covered a limited, although essential, area, which I am exploring to expand this time.

The US has been secluded from the rest of the world for over a century. When Hungarian refugees with an engineering degree arrived in 1956, they were offered a four-year contract as coal miners (yes, many of them may have been communist spies, but as you know, “communism” has never been not all that far from US “policies,” at least as long as, among many things, the elimination of General Patton suggests. In retrospect, even the communist witch hunt in the 1950s now seem like psyops, especially if you consider the Rosenbergs. I personally encountered obvious communist spies who arrived “only” in the late 1960s and ended up teaching Russian at a university in the US, which reminds me of the Chinese “engineer” at Los Alamos, who “got caught,” probably only for a show.)

THE MOST PROMINENT MODE OF MASS MANIPULATION COMES FROM PROVIDING CONCEPTS TO THE MASSES THAT INEVITABLY MAKE THEM THINK SUBMISSIVELY.

Let me elaborate. The following list are blocks that comprise the walls for the mental prison. As soon as someone accepts some or all of these as inalterable facts that makes “our nation” proud, the person’s possibilities become strictly limited, and the mind is captured in a prison of its own creation:

The “science” sold in the US is absolutely obsolete. Only a few people realize that the “scientific principle” doesn’t much exceed mundane analogy, and there is hardly anything convincing about it. At the same time, “Trust the science” passes for a valid argument in this world gone insane… Not accidentally, manipulators usually refer to “scientist” or “experts” without naming any of them… “Scientists,” after all, usually serve the interests of those who pay them.

The US is probably the only country in the world, where science can be juxtaposed to religion, because scrambled minds cannot conceive the fact that science handles practical solutions, while religion is for transcendent decisions. Come on, even Steven Hawking’s replacement has been preaching that there is no need for God. Of course, “he” outlived everyone with his condition by several decades; a good decoy must not be wasted. People with some sort of personal faith (that excludes Islam, where that sort of thing is prohibited) cannot be so easily manipulated or intimidated, and Christianity has been so successfully attacked that even a 98% white country, Uruguay, fewer than 50% of the populace consider themselves affiliated. The “child abuse” trick was phenomenally successful against the clergy (about 1.5% of them are indeed pedophiles, as opposed to the alleged 2.5% in the general population), but both churches and Jewish temples “have done their part” to discredit themselves since March, 2020. The betrayal of the brethren during convid greatly contributed to the disqualification of official religions, because their “leaders” were afraid of losing their jobs more than of divine judgment that they claim to believe in. The loss of religion also means the loss of cultural identity, turning homogenous cultures into mobs that are easy to manipulate.

Americans are divided in ways most people couldn’t possibly imagine. They simple eat swallow the propaganda, hook, line and sinker…

Houses in the US are made of cheap (mostly toxically-treated) wood, gypsum (drywalls), and insulation (I bet there is a lot of asbestos still in the walls here).

Copper water pipes release, well, copper, over time, which might not be much better than the common aluminum poisoning.

Many people live within 150 yards from high-voltage power lines and power stations (average life expectancy: 10 years), opted for or chose “smart” electric meters that pose just about as much fire hazard as solar panels that even Amazon disabled on top of its warehouses. Electricity travels through toy-like fuse panels, antediluvian wiring, and the grounding is often inadequate.

A totally wasteful 120V current that burns energy at 1A (as heat in the air, instead of 0.5A at 240V, which is four times more energy-efficient and also a lot less dangerous as an electric shock in accidents). The electric grid can also be used for mass-extermination.

They have been subjected to chemtrailing since 1947, yet even these days, they are having a hard time believing it. The chemtrail card is even used against them these very days as something “the government” will do something about... At the same time, geoengineering entails more than what most people could imagine.

Homes are rented with the property tax, not ever owned. Most of the money goes to the indoctrination centers called public schools.

Cell phones that can track, record, and target users are embraced by most people.

“Smart” devices that turn the home into a killing field are widely used and accepted.

Air conditioners that drive you nuts with their noise (while both Asians and Europeans know that the fan must be outside the home). Noise pollution is just another way to dumb people down…

The highest number of childhood “vaccinations” in the world that has been obviously crippling and killing children (well, adults are no exceptions, either).

Insider players going against “vaccines,” while injectable “vaccines” have been mostly moot for over two years.

No more than two weeks of vacation a year, but most Americans don’t dare to take out more than one for fear of being replaced (while European studies proved that productivity by the year is not affected even after two month-vacations a year, so the idea is to keep the slaves busy with booze, drugs, and mostly, by technology.

Drugs generously-supplied by their three-letter agencies that handle the drug trade) to destroy people’s integrity and any sense of right and wrong. The cops might want to re-coup.

A madical system that takes their houses, if they don’t have enough savings to pay their deductibles, but kills them anyway, mostly slowly, in order to still profit from them.

Mostly plastic clothing/shoes/food packaging, and just about anything used in a household.

Around 80 thousand household chemicals that have never been tested for safety.

Forever chemicals, because non-stick is oh-so comfortable.

The promotion of discordant and idiotic music and movies, with lyrics and scripts that wreck even the remaining sense of morality. Whoever wrote The Book of Elders, knew what they were talking about.

Fast food that kills slowly.

Working themselves to death; no time for family, forcing at least two people to work to maintain a single household.

Mothers not making enough money to pay for daycare and rent, utilities, and food. In most other countries, the slaveholders at least offer “free daycare” for their slaves…

Their money wasted in remote wars killing people who pose no threat to the country (but being “patriotic” involves to support these).

A retirement allowance for the low-income that wouldn’t pay even for a dog to be properly provided for (Social Security still pays about $900 for those who have never worked a minute, just to be a bit more humiliating for the working poor), so the elderly are forced to work until they croak, mostly under humiliating circumstances. I’ll certainly have to.

“Uncontrolled” crime (the crime rate is most likely carefully controlled in order to keep people feel unsafe (the orchestrated “riots” during the summer of 2020 demonstrated the ruse).

The gun-control psyop: it’s not about guns; places that prohibit guns tend to be the most dangerous ones.

An incarceration rate of 23% of the world’s prison population in a country housing less than 5%. The private ICE facilities just added to the capacity), monetizing the prisoners, as usual. After all, even the “three-strikes” laws were supplying non-violent offenders for the private prisons, whose capacity has not been greatly extended.

A “temporary” and completely unconstitutional federal income tax that started out at 1% during WW1 is still in effect, but has been increasing ever since.

The (un)Patriot(ic) Act after the false flag of 9/11 in 2001 is still doing well, thank you, depriving Americans even of the most basic constitutional rights.

The Trump (another globalist puppet as “President”) administration has been steadily working on centralizing federal power, hiding behind the psyop of “Make America Great Again,” but never mentioning when exactly America was great…

Americans are forced to have “government” (as in the usurping kind around here) agencies that are supposed to protect the people, but they are run by entities who switch roles between being govt and globalist agents (the proverbial “revolving door”).

They are being desensitized with psyops and even with radiation…

The “Trump” administration has introduced faceless and nameless people in military gear to kidnap anyone without any recourse. You are lucky, if you can find your friend in a sh*thole country after three months, but that’s not guaranteed (at the same time, many “refugees” disappeared before becoming illegal…) That was a direct consequence of allowing a truckload of illegals into the country, and the force formed against it can now be used against any Americans. The truckload of money ICE is receiving can be used for bribing police departments as well as for an unlimited capacity for detention centers that will not go away even if all the illegals are gone. “ICE impersonators” are also robbing and kidnapping people, and as ICE personnel is nameless, you’ll never know if it was an impersonator or someone from ICE…

The “Trump” MAGA was a psyop, which most Americans bought into, but along with DOGE and ICE, it was only about concentrating power that can be used against anyone who disagrees. As I usually hold, if something can be done, it’s usually done…

Americans don’t seem to notice that just about everything around them is ugly and utilitarian. Unsurprisingly, losing one’s sense of beauty results in a loss of morals as well…

Their children grow up in government-enforced indoctrination called public schools. At least home schooling is not illegal yet, as is, for instance, in Germany, but it’s unsupported, and it takes a lot of cooperation with other parents to set it up, especially for young children, whose parents don’t want a drag-queen hour for their children at “school.”

Movies, TV shows, and books for children normalize ugliness, distorting the mind for a lifetime.

Americans fail to notice the destruction of the family. While perversions are also openly encouraged, in movies, men and women go to bed after a few hours with the promise of “happiness” that most likely wears out after a few weeks, but the average long-term relationship (whether in marriage or not) lasts seven years. One-night stands destroy the potential of love, objectify the partner in the name of “sex” (which loses its appeal quite quickly along this path), female power at divorce courts deprives men of their dignity and the simplest rights, while women are being destroyed with contraceptives, abortion, and being conditioned to bear grudges for their only potential allies to have a family, men. (Responsible couples can write up a prenuptial agreement, but only a few can imagine that after the infatuation wears out, the temptation to rip off the other party might prove irresistible.)

The infrastructure has been dilapidating for decades. Roads, bridges, and water pipes are now posing immediate danger, while the money is spent on goodness-knows-what.

Many still believe that voting matters, while you can’t even double-check who you voted for, people who have been dead for a hundred years or more are still receiving benefits and vote. There is an early ballot, a mail-in ballot, and an “in-person” one at every location you have ever lived, and the Dominion voting machines can “take care” of votes. Not that it matters; every singly politician puts on a show and betrays their constituents. Honest people do not receive publicity, but even if they were, by some miracle, elected, the system would devour them, one way or another (bribes or a shortened lifetime).