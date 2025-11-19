Do you remember the “War on Drugs?” That was already arranged by controlled suppliers and distributors. The essence to take from such operations is that they all chip away some personal freedom, because the power attached to “fighting” the enemy extends well beyond the range of the threat. Kind of reminds me of curbing free speech; a power that can be turned against ANYONE ANYTIME! The obviously intentional fentanyl-crisis only provides further evidence to what I’m saying.

Fake is fake

While the “alt” media is preoccupied with the convid psyop and the vaccine murders, the country is quickly losing its standing as a culture that at least pretended to respect individual life and liberty. Even the immediately-murderous impact of 5G, 6G, and comparable technologies are nearly completely ignored, and replaced with the search for the causes of amnesia, Alzheimer’s, and autism.

Did you know that ancient Rome had the equivalent of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF)? The WWWF admitted decades ago that the fights were fake. Indeed, you had to be high or delirious to believe they were real to begin with, but the audience remained loyal. Gladiators were expensive, and were for a show most, if not all of the time. Anyway, how many people do you think fit into the Colosseum? Sixty thousand out of a million citizens, who were still receiving free food and housing! They had to draw lots for the “fortunate” few to attend, but luckily for those Romans, the system was still not set up for tracking them, and “panem at circenses” (“bread and circus) sufficed for crowd control. Fast food was already there as well as three grades of wine to satisfy people from all levels of revenue. Conditions to become a successful legionary resemble the legionnaires in the French Foreign Legion more than the current American ICE, except the final payouts and allotted lands were due only after 30 years, not five or none. Do the differences come from the estimated life expectancy in these groups? Legionnaires tended to receive a last assignment before their five years ran out. How about ICE members? Wait and see.

An alliance between “enemies”

The world still has a long way to realize that “the enemies of my enemies are not my friends.”

Lots of fake enemies are being dished out for the commoner, who has literally no idea what’s going on, and cannot do anything about it, anyway. Those with remaining processing capacity are flooded with useless information. It’s a bit ironic that the tribes cooperating on the New World Order are also enemies who might have to fight it out between themselves one day, although by that time, it might be with stone axes only.

The “mafia” (aka. organized underworld) has always had ties to the highest echelons, but after around 1970, the two most lucrative illegal enterprises, drug imports, production, and distribution, plus human trafficking for sex slaves and organ harvesting, both of which has also been causing the slow destruction of the US, must have been organized and directed by secret, and even-more-secret agencies with close ties to globalist fronts.

So, in the last several decades, tens of millions were herded through the Mexican border to the United States, only to justify the creation of a paramilitary force that with eight weeks of training and a $50 thousand dollar signup bonus are now recruited to hunt down, and private prison facilities are being created by the hundreds, more than enough to house all future “dissidents” and also function as death camps. The cost? Eighty billion dollars. The result? Americans being conditioned to faceless and nameless forces without any official marking kidnapping civilians from the streets. The food supply is further harmed by agricultural workers being picked up in regions, where nobody else will do the work. Here is a rare promise by Trump that’s being actually kept: using the country for military exercise, “Operation Midway Blitz.” “American” wars used to be waged on foreign lands with the promise that they would prevent wars in the country itself. Now, these wars are coming home.

As you know, I discourage the use of the term “psychopath,” when tribalism explains human behavior. These days, it does:

The faked war that affects Americans for real

While law-abiding armed Americans account for a lower proportion of violent crimes than similar crimes in just about any other country, the Second Amendment can be used anytime to introduce martial law. Well, some looters would be most welcome before that sort of thing, especially if it assists with the depopulation project.

According to the MSM, a Chicago gang declared war on ICE with a “shoot-on-sight” command. Military drones are circling above American cities, creating a war zone over the people’s head. Allegedly, this is to register protesters (ICE actions, once they are understood for what they are, can only be protested with little hope for a positive outcome, anyway) and discover shooters on rooftops. Soon, the controllers will have to hire false-flag shooters on ICE, because nobody wants to shoot its lackeys, so the $50k signup fee might cover a few funerals, and some commemorative day will surely be established for them, after a few funerals (with probably empty coffins, as usual, but that doesn’t matter, because collateral damages have always been accepted by military personnel).

ICE loves to pick up harmless and defenseless people, and are now entitled to use armored vehicles b/o the “bad” neighborhoods, so their wartime paraphernalia keeps cropping up everywhere else as well. Most of the criminals, whose number still doesn’t reach 30 percent of those detained, are non-violent offenders with sometimes as little against them as an unpaid traffic ticket. Some of those spirited away are US citizens, in the company of others who sometimes end up deported to foreign countries from which they didn’t hail. All of them are frequently transported to other private prisons; after all, the $80 billion must be spent somehow! To extend the irony in the situation, it’s only logical to assume that it’s the same people who invested the $10-15 thousand dollars in each illegal are now getting their returns from private prisons built with the taxpayer’s money.

The gangs of America have been employed by the forces above in order to create a sense of insecurity, while doing much of the dirty jobs of drug and human trafficking to further destroy people. Does it make sense for the gangs to wage war against ICE, when their own livelihood has depended on cooperating with govt forces for decades? That’s like biting the hand that feeds them.

Or have they also been scammed like the illegals who were literally guided here and paid to stay in order to build up a ghost economy, whose collapse, along with tariffs, can further contribute to the controlled demolition of the country?

Have these two groups worn out their welcome, because in the course of their “justified” destruction, the country is becoming a giant prison before the survivors will be herded into their shoebox apartments in 15-minute cities, and linger on until they cannot provide useful services to the system and are euthanized?

“Revolutions” are always available! Well, maybe, not always.

KEEP ME WORKING! I CANNOT DO IT WITHOUT YOUR HELP!

Paid subscriptions are available on my main page.

PayPal donations can be sent to ray.horv@gmail.com.

Ko-fi contributions are also available (they might leave more for me than the current payment methods, and offer more flexibility for you):

https://ko-fi.com/rayhorvaththesource

A coffee or two:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rayhorvz

Your contribution is much appreciated.