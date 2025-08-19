Note: Good news! Yesterday, I had to ban an extremely mean and creative troll, and another 10 followed! So, instead of losing 10 “subscribers,” your pool of fellow readers became less contaminated!

This article comes right after the previous comparable one, addressing Havana syndrome as “such.”

Do you know what the most stunning news sources sound like?

They usually “inform” you about something about which you thought you have known more than enough, but it gives you further details that you couldn’t have imagined. That can be good or bad; you are either informed or misled. Alas, it’s never obvious:

So, you get “bombshell” news, “secrets” revealed, or plain bluntly, some “whistleblower” details. It’s your job to figure out what you can use out of the cavalcade of seemingly-erratic information.

It’s never quite random. People tend to be preoccupied with a limited number of concerns, usually the ones that affect them or titillate their imagination (e.g. Epstein, death rates, or children being “transitioned”). Yes, it tends to be perverted or marginally important. Yes, “Satanism” and “sacrifices” belong in the perversion category:

After that, it becomes intellectually-stimulating. Solzhenitsyn (just like most “fugitives” from China and who-knows-where-else) was obviously a plant, but overplaying it comes from both sides. After all the sources you have read praising him, here is something from “the far side”:

Later, for many, confused by all the gaslighting, striving for cognitive security becomes the priority. Simple solutions for simple minds:

And never forget about agents who are using “we” to create a delusionary community with no power to change anything and to further divide the populace. Hughes is even placing it behind a paywall in order to make sure no criticism is in the comments, and the ones who paid will be hell-bent on justifying they are not abject morons:

David is ingenious (well, I can’t stand his smug face, but that may be only me). According to his message, if you don’t want to be mocked, you’d better believe HIM! Sorry, if I keep handling this, I’ll wet my pants laughing. Would you?

The globalists have always been teasing and taunting their victims. The most obvious monument of this was the Georgia Guide Stones, a major tourist attraction (until they got destroyed):

The moral? It doesn’t matter if someone is an agent, late for the “news,” or “only” intellectually challenged; the outcome is the same.