Cohen means “priest.” Leonard Cohen, at the time, stated that he had never seen a religion he didn’t like. I have.

Yet, his future-telling song from 1992 suggests that he either had prophetic abilities or was nonchalantly familiar with the state of affairs, that is, the way the world was set up for destruction, already at his time.

Either way, it is happening.

The Book of Elders is, apparently, the most popular reading after the Bible these days. I would venture into saying that My Kampf is probably the third.

Whatever anyone is saying about these sources, many of the original statements and predictions in them are obviously and irredeemably coming true.

The problem is that the monsters believe they know what they are doing, which applies to the lethal injections (gene manipulation without their having the slightest idea of the whole picture, while their “scientists” are afraid of telling them the truth) as well as to geoengineering (weaponizing the weather and spraying poisons and world-altering chemicals from airplanes in the form of chemtrails). They are up to a rude awakening. While it is possible to identify certain primitive combinations of genes for certain human features or, perhaps, even abilities, genetic links are dynamic to the point that even the worlds smartest quantum (non-binary) nanocomputers will fall short of predicting and/or defining them till the end of times. For that matter, I have also had a vision a couple of years ago, with the monsters who are taking over the world, sometime around 2028, will be walking on the road, with their flesh rotting away. No, it was not wishful thinking, although it might be quite fitting for that sort of thing, too. They have released a demon that they will not be able to control. For the remaining few decades, they will also kill off each other, too, because they know they cannot be trusted and one One can rule.

Humanity's only chance is that the enforcers (politicians, "medical" staff, courts, law enforcement, entertainers etc.) realize that once they wear out their usefulness (will be and already are being replaced with robots and deepfakes), they will be next in line for the slaughterhouse, because they are fully dispensable as representatives of fake, that is, useless, science.