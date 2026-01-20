The weird part is that I’m sure James knows it better.

I’ve always suspected as CO, considering his call for pleading with the usurping criminal politicians for mercy, but this time, he has hit the mark! Oh, well, James not taking sides. I responded immediately, not as an attack but a way to show how the current presentation can be misleading enough to qualify as a divergence. I am, of course, inviting James to explain.

James, in his call for people to evaluate Trump’s first year, focuses on the supposedly-positive pluses, but even most, if not all, are only red herrings or distorted information presented for the public. To his credit, James is only asking questions, which sadly coincides with the nationwide project of probing, while conditioning people.

In my first reaction, I noted,

“James, thank you for the question. Here are my two pennies (well, pennies are no longer in circulation except for such posts).

“As a globalist puppet, Trump has consolidated federal power, with the MAGA psyop:

He assembled a private army masked as something else that can be turned on Americans anytime:

He also made sure his tariffs would further impoverish Americans:

The idea of a “popular uprising” or a “civil war” are even most ridiculous.

What people need to understand that it’s the SAME global powers that have been holding them captive for over a century.

The “space race” is a scam, like the Moon landing, but the three global “powers” that are serving the globalist plan of Agenda 2030 are certainly using satellites.

It looks like most of the 20th century was already a test run for various types of governments.

Of course, Venezuela has never been about oil or the “American people”:

I could keep going on, but to what end? Just read his “list”...

Are these the times of mass-manipulation going overboard, the way it happened to the Rappoport stack? Jon Rappoport is as good as dead.

Somewhat embarrassingly, James only lists the executive orders that at least sound good on paper on on the MSM. How about the rest? He lay down the foundations of a police state:

Or is it a military state now?