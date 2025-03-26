Sometimes the words one must look for are not listed…

You might be wondering why I am not writing about topics so many authors are selecting these days, and the answer is simple: I have done it before, many times well before anyone else, and I have nothing new to say.

After 1,073 posts, with many of them still as relevant as ever, I am asking you to try out key words in the Search Function under Archive on my main page.

Please, enter topics (key words) that interest you, and in the comment section, let me know the ones that you would like me to address and I haven’t. I’m sure there will be plenty, but in many cases, you will already know why I haven’t written about them. On rare occasions, I don’t address a topic, because I am not ready to do it. The Israeli-Palistinian conflict is a good example: I only scratched the surface, because I’m certain that the rabbit hole there goes a lot deeper than most commentators venture, and its farthest domain seems to be an uncharted territory to me. If I wrote about it right away, I would feel like this guy:

On the other hand you might still find unique details that you cannot find anywhere else.

Happy hunting!

