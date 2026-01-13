Dogs must have their chew toys. The public is well taken care of.

This is to further explore and expand on the findings by Medicine Girl and an extension to my previous post on the subject, Care for Kidney Failure?

I am continuing my additions to her 3rd part of the kidney series:

Now, her description is quite comprehensive, but well worth your time. In my text, I am reacting to parts her post, which might make my article seem a bit disorganized. It isn’t.

The moral to take away from her trilogy here is that there is no free lunch. As much as that is an American platitude, Americans who adore “doctors” keep forgetting the embalmed wisdom. One cannot apply a poison or modify a bodily function to “help” without doing harm somewhere else.

Protein in the urine can indicate impending kidney failure, but it can also be a sign of temporary inflammation (misleadingly, “doctors” in the US tend to use “infection” instead), when the kidneys cannot filter all the residues all at once. The same can be caused by excessive amount of toxins (foreign and synthetic and semi-synthetic proteins are normally considered toxic by the body, until they embrace them, which seems to cause many, if not most, of “modern” illnesses as I explain it in my latest summary of how health and illness works, The Symbiotic Human Body.

As MG also notes, “Chronic UTI’s, kidney stones, more frequent urination, lower flank and back aches can be initial signs of kidney stress,” except these conditions do not necessarily predict kidney failure.

Eating little is probably good no matter if it’s protein or anything else.

As for alcohol, like 10 years ago, I witnessed a man having a systolic blood pressure of 220-240, and just a few minutes after gulping down half a bottle of cheap wine from a bottle, his blood pressure normalized... Among the centenarians checked out for the “secret of long life,” which included those who were active or sedentary as well as drinkers and smokers, eating little was the single common denominator.

Combining booze with nicotine seems quite harmful to the kidneys, if not even deadly. Caffeine can contribute, if used in excess.

When the body is poisoned, if often loses hunger and thirst, which doesn’t mean it couldn’t use more fluids for detox, which reminds me of an old joke for comic relief:

Here is this drunk, and a passer-bye approaches him and asks him,

“How come you are drinking all the time?”

The man stares at the guy, as if seeing a ghost,

“Why? Are you drinking only when you are thirsty?”

“Of course.”

The drunk responds in disgust,

“Like an animal!”

The part on DMSO and solvents should be available for public education. As the author states,

Solvents like DMSO, turpentine, and related compounds are effective precisely because they dissolve fats and disrupt lipid structures. That is their defining property. Myelin, cell membranes, and vascular linings are fat-rich lipid structures. When a solvent enters the bloodstream, it does not ‘target toxins.’ It interacts with whatever lipid surfaces it encounters.

IT’S EXTREMELY IMPORTANT IN THE ARTICLE THAT ADDED ELECTROLYTES CAN UPSET THE BODY’S SELF-REGULATING SYSTEM, BUT PERHAPS EVEN MORE IMPORTANTLY, THE DMSO CRAZE AS AN INTENTIONAL DAMAGE TO PEOPLE CAN BE FURTHER EXPLAINED WITH THAT, BECAUSE DMSO TURNS CELL WALLS EXTREMELY PERMEABLE.

What happens after applying DMSO? Cell membranes are permeated or even diluted, while the toxins are spread throughout the body.

Lab-made salt has a different crystal structure than natural rock salt. Sea salt is better, too, but lab-made is certainly bad.

The dangers of diuretics must not be forgotten (well, all “mads” are poisons, anyway).

Arrhythmia these days are most likely caused by 5G and comparable techs (but minding the kidneys remains a must).

In short, the body is not a witch’s cauldron...

“Doctors,” quite disgracefully, prescribe calcium for bone loss, while the only thing accomplished is to turn the aging person’s bones more fragile... Blood vessels stiffened with calcium also tend to develops cracks, causing elevated cholesterol levels, because that’s how the body usually fixes the cracks.

And don’t get me started on the most lucrative madication in history; it was Lipitor for “high cholesterol”… Just check for its (intentional, as usual) “side effects”. MayoClinic, quite predictably, advertises it on the usual “risks-and-benefits” scale, for which MDs have literally no data, because everything comes from paid “studies,” reciprocal “peer reviews,” and the ones conducted by the manufacturer, which the FDA, the CDC, and probably even the FBI and the CIA, for obvious reasons, have been using for decades.

Magnesium cloaks the symptoms, but an Epsom salt bath also prevents the cramping, by tricking the body, of course, but what are the alternatives? You tell me.

MG’s elaboration on various drugs (the people pay for the VA’s paying for Viagra!) is extremely educational. Let me emphasize that ALL hormones, including contraceptives, wreak havoc in the body... Females losing their libido, as well as breast cancer patients, are often put on them.