The song reminds me of me childhood in the projects. I was lucky to get out at 14. Only a few are ever as lucky as I was, but nobody might get out alive of the project that’s going on now. If you will, remember the ones who would have deserved it, but didn’t make it. One day, everyone who belongs together, will be. Or already are?

Note: despite its looks, this post is not about music, but the songs included exemplify common methods of mass-manipulation, one of my recurring themes, which I picked for the subject of my first article on Substack 41 months ago .

The droll background beat of heavy metal made it possible for the slightest melodious tune to sound a million times better than it would have sounded on its own. Perhaps the best example is Ozzie Osborne, forced to wear Satanist symbols, when he sang out against his torturer, relating his pain of being used and abused, a tortured soul crying out for help which, chances are, he never received (with lyrics):

The same manipulative technique is utilized for rap, although rap, as an industrialized effort to wreck public taste, is more often than not, missing a “c” at the beginning of its name, when it comes to music. Is it poetry, then? That’s your call. The song is wrong about 23 or 24; in those gangs, if you reach 18, you are already considered a senior citizen.

No matter where you go, you always encounter the same rules (lyrics included):

The same conditioning keeps cropping up in everyday life, whose appalling monotony makes even the slightest touch of variety appealing.

Much of the variety comes in entertainment. The masses are offered children’s sports, played by millionaires in stadiums built with the taxpayer’s money, with the results rigged, because before the law, it’s alright to do that; after all, “it’s only entertainment.” Add the stupefying impact of television with the usual freak shows, and the culminating effect of movies that normalize deviance and project towards its soft(-brained) targets moral and cultural relativism with the dampening device of amoralized characters, whereas all these only place the brain of the public into an illusionary trap that comes with walls made of cognitive self-incarceration between ideas people have been trained to take for granted. As still an impressionable teenager, I was lucky enough not to fall for it for more than a few minutes after watching the movie Cabaret:

Can the captured break free from the circle? I hope, they can, but more than this husband in the joke:

Wife arrives home and finds the house completely empty. The furniture and everything else are gone. Still, he finds his husband standing in the middle of the living room, practically motionless.

She asks him,

“What happened here?”

“Honey, we had robbers. They took everything.”

“Why are you standing there?”

“If you take a closer look, I am standing in a circle. The robbers drew it with a crayon and told me not to ever step out of it!”

“So, you were just standing there, while they were robbing us blind?”

“No, dear, of course not. I stepped out of the circle three times!”