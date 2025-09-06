Mercola often ticks me off, and I’ve been planning a parody of him for years, but somehow, it was not worth my time. However, I couldn’t resist this time, because he did the favor in an e-mail to his “subscribers.”

This is from Mercola’s e-mail today. Mercola has sent out the same idea a few more times before, but this time, he placed it right before his marketing entry, which turned this piece of fan-mail hysterical:

Story at-a-glance

New research shows blood flow restriction (BFR) training with pressure matches muscle and strength gains of heavy lifting, using only 30% of your 1-rep max

BFR training activates fast-twitch muscle fibers under low loads by creating metabolic stress and localized hypoxia. It reduces joint strain while preserving strength-building signals like mTOR and satellite cells

BFR with progressive pressure outperformed fixed-pressure BFR in muscle size, strength, and joint torque. This demonstrates how cuff application technique strongly shapes training outcomes

BFR offers a low-impact solution for building strength in injured, aging, or load-intolerant individuals. It allows frequent training with less joint stress and faster recovery

I recommend KAATSU bands for BFR training because their controlled pressure cycling delivers a safer, more precise stimulus than static BFR bands

According to Mercola,

BFR is a method that combines low-load resistance exercise with targeted vascular compression to simulate the stress of heavy lifting. Specialized cuffs or bands are placed around your upper arms or thighs, partially restricting venous blood flow out of the working muscle while allowing limited arterial inflow. This selective occlusion creates a localized buildup of fatigue-related metabolites like lactate, significantly amplifying the physiological demand of light exercise.2,3

Mercola is calling this method simple. It is simple enough, but what is the first that comes to mind in these days? Undoubtedly, it’s the strange clots in the convid-injected. It is perhaps even more simple to realize that restricting blood flow can elevate clot forming…

Now, if you take a look at the second entry in the e-mail, hurrah! The pill-pusher is immediately offering a remedy for “supporting blood flow”! Of course, it’s a synthetic enzyme, and by now, if you have been my reader long enough, you must have figured out that anything synthetic contributes to the synthetization of the human body, a long-term process that must have started around 1960 and is most likely responsible for the vast majority of “allergies” and “autoimmune conditions.”

Synthetics are usually toxic, but you can also find out from their toxicity reports that are out there in order to protect manufacturers from legal liability:

So, in short, Mercola recommends a “simple” method to restrict blood flow, which speeds up clot forming, but offers a synthetic enzyme he is selling as a remedy! Hilarious at first, but somehow, I’ve lost my inclination to laugh.