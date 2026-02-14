The River Danube was the Nile in Hungary in 1956. Can history repeat itself in the US?

Note: I was seriously thinking about taking time off for this weekend after my three previous large-scale projects published, one of them during the week, but I figured, my subscribers are here for a reason. The following one is another follow-up (summary) on my previous work.

Minneapolis is only pennies compared to what the American people are paying for turning the country into a lawless wasteland. The so-called “illegals” were basically shipped to the US by the Uniparty and NGOs often financed by the taxpayer just the same. Their deportation is now allowing for the militarization of the country, with the option of introducing the draft, which would effectively disarm Americans. The fraudsters needed accomplices at the highest places or, shall I say, those were their handlers? Unfortunately, processing such “news” requires a brain capable of performing two operations, which is a feat only a few can muster. Can you count up to two?

The few hundred millions embezzled in Little Mogadishu is pittance compared to other expenses assigned to the taxpayer. As usual, the whole operation stinks of governmental planning. These illegitimate crooks posing as govt can even smell your fart, if they want to, and they want to make you believe they didn’t know about it? Oh, well, there is a sucker born every minute, and the average person is ridiculously easy to manipulate…

The approximately $150b a year allotted to people who had been literally imported into the US is certainly a huge sum, although many of them have been paying taxes; granted, the money paid to the IRS goes directly to the private Federal Reserve Bank that has been issuing the USD since 1913 in the form of a loan at an interest to the same taxpayer. So, who is the loser here, irrespective of “illegal” immigration, no matter what?

The $80-140b allocated to the extrajudicial activities of ICE seems to suffice for changing the landscape of the country. From now on, it’s supposed to be normal for masked and faceless forces to operate on America’s streets. If they commit a crime, they can always blame impersonators, because they are not wearing name tags or insignia (both could be fakes, anyway). Another bonus is that legit CCL carriers can be shot on sight, if any of the goons are present.

I warned about this several times. The first time was right after this “force” was unleashed with $50k a pop thugs in March, 2025:

Just this morning, it dawned upon me that the controlled demolition of the United States is coming to an end, and ICE will be sorely needed to secure “law and order,” as if that had ever mattered to those running the world, including the country. When the Soviet forces arrived in Hungary in 1956, Radio Free Europe kept inciting Hungarians to resist, because “America was coming to the rescue.” Of course, the US has been on the same side with Russia since WW1, and the only opposition the incoming Soviets encountered was by Soviet soldiers stationed in Hungary. At Hatvan, Hungary, there was a proper tank battle between them. The incoming forces were from remote places in the USSR, and they were told that they were there to solve the Suez crisis, which was happening at the same time, and the poor bastards believed that the River Danube was the Nile… I wonder what the thugs will believe, while slaughtering fellow Americans…

The world is in dire need of a miracle. Maybe, people like this electrician can perform them!