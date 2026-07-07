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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
18h

Keep us thinking Ray, nice post.

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3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
17h

Your theory could be quite correct Ray.. close to where I live there are plans for a large data center close to a lake as a water source and a main substation for the power grid. It is still in the planning process and the information was just released for public consultation. Interestingly there is a massive building less than a quarter mile from the “proposed” site, that was built two years ago that is totally fenced in, there is actually a large berm surrounding the entire property, it is gated. The building is red, has some generic name on it that seems to have something to do with water. Funny thing is, I never see any vehicles there or much activity at all in the compound. Could it be that it is already an operating data center or something else like a mini nuclear plant? Or simply just another building that was constructed in the failing economy and the business model failed. This could be an example of these “centers” being already built under a facade.. hidden in plain sight.

Thanks for opening our minds to the possibilities on this topic Ray.

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3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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