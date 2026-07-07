Don’t worry: IQ is a psyop.

This article is a follow-up on my three recent pieces and a cross-post on the fake data centers. Incidentally, the globalists are giving away their most devastating next move.

Here is an areal photo of a “data center” (well, it’s loud, too, because everybody knows computers are loud):

Now, here is Google’s “mini nuclear reactor”:

Is it possible that a lot of minis can pass for data centers?

Here is the math according to Popular Science:

A mini nuclear reactor—often categorized as a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) or a microreactor—typically produces between 1 MW and 300 MW of electricity, depending on the design.

How does this compare with the electricity need of, say, New York City? According to Opera’s AI,

New York City typically requires an average baseline of about 5,500 megawatts (MW) of power. However, during peak summer days—when air conditioning use spikes—demand can surge past 10,000 MW.

According to Popular Science, the capacity is around 80 megawatts each, so a population like NYC would need about 125 of them. And there are usually a lot of them in the fake data centers. Of course, anything else, including weapons and storages, can be disguised in such buildings that look totally alike, so the superficial observer assigns the same role to them: data centers. Some of them might be only empty structures for potential attackers. The plans are perfect, albeit the construction represents a minority.

My wife has been getting a kick out of Europeans praising the US in videos like this. Most them are not familiar with the prison of the American mind. I have collected 52 entries that enslave Americans, yet they are taking them for granted and even celebrate their “freedom”…