Note: Two years and five months ago, I published my collection of the most famous invented illnesses. This time, after minor modifications and with syphilis added, it effectively refutes Koch’s postulates. Of course, I am no genius: Koch’s postulates have been promoted by Germ Theory, which is disgracefully wrong to begin with, but here are the details, hidden between the lines. CAN YOU FIND THE REASON WHY KOCH IS WRONG? (No, it’s not the lack of “modern molecular methods”…)

The concept of health/illness MUST be reconsidered

As you are more than likely to be aware, Germ Theory is a disaster, and Terrain Theory seems to fill in quite a few gaps, although it remains a hit-and-miss approach, when it comes to healing people, which unfortunately includes the approaches by most “naturopaths.” Terrain Theory can let you down perhaps because much of it still sticks to a traditional theory of what makes people sick. After reconsidering my 50-year-long, often hands-on experience of modern “Medicine,” I wrote my flagship article on the subject. The good news is that I avoid technical terms in order to make the contents highly-accessible and generally-comprehensible, but the bad news is that it needs quite a bit of time to read it and process to the extent that might become useful for the reader. Only a few readers managed to venture far enough to profit from the contents:

The problem is obviously greater. This illustration looks oh-so-logical, but does it solve more problems than it creates?

The diagnostic fallacy: The failure of the “Kock” postulates

Here is a small collection of the most common diagnostic fallacies, ranging from reversing the causes and symptoms through working in the wrong paradigm to being simply silly or clueless:

It is a MAJOR problem that in order to “prove” the Koch postulates, you must introduce the suspected pathogen into a healthy person. Once you do that, you can upset the body’s symbiotic balance with the bacterial cultures in it, which can lead to the false conclusion of an “infection,” whereas only the person’s domain has been violated.

From the start

Shortly before I wrote this article, I bumped into an important article on Substack that addressed a rarely-mentioned, but highly relevant topic, which reminded me that a little medical-myth-busting is way overdue. This article focuses on the Tetanus “vaccine,” showing how tetanus is a cover-up for something the unwashed peasant is not supposed to know.

Tetanus

As soon as I started up this site on May 6, 2022, I went into full frontal attack against the presiding Rockefellerian flavor of “Medicine.” After including a few pertinent links, this article will culminate in my posting some essential myth-bashing notes from other authors.

My two cents

My first classic was a brief introduction into the details, The Disaster of Modern Medicine:

Next, I posted on how “Medicine” has been weaponized by military-grade compartmentalization, and updated the original article recently:

Depression

Psychiatry is one of the most prominent madical scams:

As for the “covid” symptoms, I posted

The infernal light and the infernal towers:

The following articles significantly contribute to the myth-bashing

Rabies:

The “Black Death”:

On the same on Substack:

Added on December 26, 2025:

Syphilis

The following article provides plenty of details that illustrate another non-existent illness, a cover-up for common poisonings and a miserable consolation for “doctors” for being unable, unwilling, or disallowed to diagnose. The article also discredits the PCR “test” by pointing out that it can come up with (obviously false) “positive” for a number of conditions, using the same criteria for “diagnosing” various “conditions,” Using “genomic sequencing” opens up more cans of worms, but allegedly, it shows the presence of the bacteria presumably causing illness:

Syphilis, just like convid, exists only as symptoms, and even the diagnostic symptoms kept changing from time to time and just like in the case of convid, include the “asymptomatic” version, which blatantly means there are no symptoms.

The article’s 1899 findings that mercury “treatment” (aka. poisoning) for “syphilis” and for “leprosy” produced the same symptoms, commonly attributed to these two “conditions” only adds to the sad entertaining value of all the madical literature, usually sponsored by the poisoners (“pharmaceuticals”) and promoted by the system (kickbacks in both directions).

That tells you volumes about the failure of diagnostics.

What I consider the greatest feat accomplished by the article is that it unintentionally, but automatically refutes the validity of Koch’s postulates!

