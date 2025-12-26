The Failure of Koch's Postulates
Medical diagnosis is serving an ideology, and it has no idea what it's doing
Note: Two years and five months ago, I published my collection of the most famous invented illnesses. This time, after minor modifications and with syphilis added, it effectively refutes Koch’s postulates. Of course, I am no genius: Koch’s postulates have been promoted by Germ Theory, which is disgracefully wrong to begin with, but here are the details, hidden between the lines. CAN YOU FIND THE REASON WHY KOCH IS WRONG? (No, it’s not the lack of “modern molecular methods”…)
The concept of health/illness MUST be reconsidered
As you are more than likely to be aware, Germ Theory is a disaster, and Terrain Theory seems to fill in quite a few gaps, although it remains a hit-and-miss approach, when it comes to healing people, which unfortunately includes the approaches by most “naturopaths.” Terrain Theory can let you down perhaps because much of it still sticks to a traditional theory of what makes people sick. After reconsidering my 50-year-long, often hands-on experience of modern “Medicine,” I wrote my flagship article on the subject. The good news is that I avoid technical terms in order to make the contents highly-accessible and generally-comprehensible, but the bad news is that it needs quite a bit of time to read it and process to the extent that might become useful for the reader. Only a few readers managed to venture far enough to profit from the contents:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/my-balance-theory-of-health-and-illness
The problem is obviously greater. This illustration looks oh-so-logical, but does it solve more problems than it creates?
The diagnostic fallacy: The failure of the “Kock” postulates
Here is a small collection of the most common diagnostic fallacies, ranging from reversing the causes and symptoms through working in the wrong paradigm to being simply silly or clueless:
It is a MAJOR problem that in order to “prove” the Koch postulates, you must introduce the suspected pathogen into a healthy person. Once you do that, you can upset the body’s symbiotic balance with the bacterial cultures in it, which can lead to the false conclusion of an “infection,” whereas only the person’s domain has been violated.
From the start
Shortly before I wrote this article, I bumped into an important article on Substack that addressed a rarely-mentioned, but highly relevant topic, which reminded me that a little medical-myth-busting is way overdue1. This article focuses on the Tetanus “vaccine,” showing how tetanus is a cover-up for something the unwashed peasant is not supposed to know2.
Tetanus
As soon as I started up this site on May 6, 2022, I went into full frontal attack against the presiding Rockefellerian flavor of “Medicine.” After including a few pertinent links, this article will culminate in my posting some essential myth-bashing notes from other authors.
My two cents
My first classic was a brief introduction into the details, The Disaster of Modern Medicine:
Next, I posted on how “Medicine” has been weaponized by military-grade compartmentalization, and updated the original article recently:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/re-posting-old-articles-that-remain-748
Depression
Psychiatry is one of the most prominent madical scams:
As for the “covid” symptoms, I posted
The infernal light and the infernal towers:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/light-as-it-is
The following articles significantly contribute to the myth-bashing
Rabies:
The “Black Death”:
https://dailyhistory.org/What_if_the_Black_Death_Never_Occurred
On the same on Substack:
Added on December 26, 2025:
Syphilis
The following article3 provides plenty of details that illustrate another non-existent illness, a cover-up for common poisonings and a miserable consolation for “doctors” for being unable, unwilling, or disallowed to diagnose. The article also discredits the PCR “test” by pointing out that it can come up with (obviously false) “positive” for a number of conditions, using the same criteria for “diagnosing” various “conditions,” Using “genomic sequencing” opens up more cans of worms4, but allegedly, it shows the presence of the bacteria presumably causing illness:
Syphilis, just like convid, exists only as symptoms, and even the diagnostic symptoms kept changing from time to time and just like in the case of convid, include the “asymptomatic” version, which blatantly means there are no symptoms.
The article’s 1899 findings that mercury “treatment” (aka. poisoning) for “syphilis” and for “leprosy” produced the same symptoms5, commonly attributed to these two “conditions” only adds to the sad entertaining value of all the madical literature, usually sponsored by the poisoners (“pharmaceuticals”) and promoted by the system (kickbacks in both directions).
That tells you volumes about the failure of diagnostics.
What I consider the greatest feat accomplished by the article is that it unintentionally, but automatically refutes the validity of Koch’s postulates!
The “exceptions,” of course, are endless, but here are a few:
The idea is anything but new. Here is a decent example:
https://kathleenbarnes.com/common-medical-myths-busted/
Of course, all such lists, including mine, are incomplete. I have had my own share of encountering “medical” myths in the way “doctors” acted and proved devastating:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-few-typical-medical-diagnoses
The same intentional misdiagnosis takes place, when it comes to Lyme, peanut allergy, and arthritis:
Despite its excellent attention to details, the article is not perfect (I guess, nothing is): it acknowledges the fake results of PCR and “genomic sequencing.”
The DNA is either only an unproven theory or a cover-up for AI-driven knowledge that humans will never fully understand:
Directly from the article,
“The leprosy connection illuminates the pattern. A.D. Cooper challenged physicians in 1890 to “show one case where syphilis developed into leprosy.” In 1899, a case was reported of a man with syphilis who developed leprosy after treatment—after mercury. The treatment for both conditions was identical. The symptoms overlapped. The diagnostic distinction was maintained not because the diseases differed observably, but because medicine had decided they were separate entities.
“A treatment that causes symptoms indistinguishable from the disease it claims to cure creates a self-reinforcing cycle. Symptoms appear; mercury is administered; worse symptoms emerge; the disease is declared to have progressed; more mercury is applied. Patients who survived the treatment could be declared cured. Those who deteriorated demonstrated the disease’s inevitable course. The treatment was unfalsifiable—every outcome confirmed its necessity.
“The same pattern explains why historical descriptions of syphilis differ so dramatically from modern presentations. Jared Diamond describes early syphilis: ‘pustules covered the body from head to knees, flesh fell from faces, death came within months.’ These descriptions match acute mercury poisoning or advanced leprosy more than any condition recognized as syphilis today. As Shelton observed, the original ‘syphilis’ and modern syphilis ‘are not the same symptom-complex at all.’ They are not the same because the original was substantially iatrogenic—created by the treatment.”
Brilliant deconstruction of Koch's fundamental flaw. The symbiotic balance argument cuts straight to the epistemological problem nobody talks about because testing a pathogen by introducing it inherently violates the very equilibrium being measured. I ran into this exact issue working with immunocompromised patients where the 'diagnostic' intervention itself became indistinguishable from disease progression, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy that validates teh methodology while obscuring actual causation.
Great article , so true .