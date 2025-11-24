Not My Swan's Song
... well, I've been singing since May 6, 2022
Just for the heck of it.
Previously, I projected that I might not live much longer. For that matter, I live in a way that I welcome death as a new beginning:
My wife will always be with me:
Still, my song remains the same:
And yes, I’ve seen the carnage, and I am aware that more is coming.
We (spouse and I) had our 59th anniversary in August. The thought of being without him is too horrible.
