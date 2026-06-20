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If U Think U Can Handle Truth's avatar
If U Think U Can Handle Truth
6h

All the world's govts are in on this and always have been. Those who go against it, like Gaddafi did, are taken out along with their nations. It's us (the People) vs. them (the psychopathic parasites who think they rule over us).

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
7h

Good deduction Ray. Can you explain more on why this proves that Russia is on the same team as the US?

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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