Barking up the wrong tree is what people are conditioned to do.

In my previous unique article, I called attention to the fact that the “data centers” are resources for the underground towns and cities for the enablers and the survivors, while the rest will have no access to food, power, and even potable water. They will easily fill the Deagel quota by killing each other for a can of soup, going on suicide missions against the DEW-protected fortresses, or just peacefully succumbing to what’s coming from the 5G towers, from the chemtrails, or from the available water resources.

The facilities disguised as data centers, as I correctly conjectured, are nuclear plants (which do need a lot of water for cooling) and underground water reservoirs for the freaks who will go underground once the projects are completed. Ironically, many of those who currently work there will be left behind on the surface.

Besides the irrationally-high water- and power needs for the “data centers” and Bill Gates’ plans to build nuclear plants, it’s now out in the open that the “data centers” will need nuclear power. Yes, and I was born yesterday. As such projects cannot be kept a secret, the news is being introduced to the public in the implication that such project has advantages and challenges, making the audience feel they have a choice. They don’t, because it’s up to the “data-center owners,” who turn to nuclear as potential electricity source. As you know, this is a globalist project, distributed among globalist-owned companies, and the US is turning to become the testing ground for them or, possibly, this is where freaks of secondary importance will be housed. The “cream” will be vacationing, as are right now, on their self-sustaining islands on the southern Pacific.

Allegedly, bringing retired nuclear plants back online is one potential way to power data centers without the cost of building a new plant. In September 2024, Microsoft and Constellation Energy reached a 20-year power purchase agreement to restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 to support Microsoft’s data center operations.

I personally believe this to be a cover-up, just like wind-generators are only around, because they “prove” the need for Net Zero. Of course, the dead won’t need water or access to power, but that part might be the globalists’ usual taunting of the victims. Old plants have an expiration date, and the latest Russian ones (some built for France, if I recall it correctly) produce waste that is easy to neutralize, so that’s the way to go, which again, proves that Russia is on the same team as the US.

It is possible that some companies have even begun exploring placing data centers at or adjacent to existing nuclear plants for maximum efficiency and cost savings, including the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Pennsylvania and Surry Nuclear Power Plant in northern Virginia. That means that these plants will not be needed in the long run, but using them can speed up the “Final Solution.”

Still, the freaks are not finicky; they use natural gas, too, as in the case of the world’s largest’ data center planned for southern Ohio.

In the meanwhile, the public is being conditioned to believe in the nonsense.