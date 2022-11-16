Here is a cause of cancer. Notice that “Wuhan” is only gaslighting, although the injections must have been developed in secret labs worldwide.

Edwin’s newsletter published an article today, invoking Dr. Vernon Coleman:

https://edwin797.substack.com/p/chemotherapy-the-scary-staggering

The article motivated me to write down again what I have written down several times in my other articles and in my comments, but chances are most of my current readers have not encountered the observations below.

***

About three percent of women die of breast cancer, whether treated or not. Mammograms produce false positives and false negatives up to 50% of the time, scaring many women into submission to the killing machine. “Doctors” like mastectomy, because they use it for instructing medical students, and experiment on the tissues and sell them (they even sell your blood samples to DNA banks run by you-know-who). The same applies to hysterectomy, except that the hired killers called doctors even invented “Stage 0” cervical cancer that is based on little else than an abnormal pap smear. You can only imagine how reliable all these “tests” are in a system that is set up to create and to perpetuate conditions for incessant “treatments” instead of curing patients. Mammograms actually impose strong pressure on the breasts, while exposing them to radiation; both can INCREASE the chances that breast cancer will develop later, especially in those who are already in the danger zone.

When my only sister died of breast cancer in Toronto, Canada (she had married there) in 1996 at the age or 32, she was simply ignored by several “doctors” from May through the end of November, 1994, because, statistically, she was one in 10 thousand at her age. By the time she was taken seriously, the cancer had metastasized into nine out of 12 lymph nodes. If the “doctors” had removed a lump the size of a dime in May, she might be still alive, but her first mammogram was negative, despite the palpable lump, and two months later, the positive mammogram result was placed on the back burner based on the assumption that the lump was likely to be “benign.” Was it possible that the mammogram itself punctured a cancerous cyst, and without that, my sister would be still alive? Yes, it is… I tried to investigate the causes of her illness by comparing relatively underdeveloped countries with Canada (which was still not run over by the scum of the Earth). I found out that in Romania, breast cancer rates were 20 times lower than in Canada, which made me think that her constant use of deodorants and antiperspirants was the only obvious difference between the two countries. Also, statistically those women who wear a bra 24/7 are supposed to be three times more likely to develop breast cancer…

Chemo would kill about 49 out of 50 HEALTHY people (yes, by causing cancer), so it might not be the best choice for those, who prefer to live. The body always has cancerous cells in it and it often cures cancers on its own. “Cancer treatments” extend life expectancy by an average of three months at a cost of about $100k at least, but the patient’s quality of life sinks way below that of an untreated patient (the last week or two look just about the same in both cases). Still, there are other opinions, too:

“Cancer” is also collective term, bringing about an invented condition in the sense that too many things are labeled as such, but the term invokes the fear of death after diagnosis, which considerably affects one’s predisposition and, along with it, the chance to recover. I’m afraid most “cancer survivors” are alive only because they were falsely diagnosed...

Even the hired killers are not stupid and brainwashed enough not to know that they are serving a lie (my sister’s chemotherapist was always drunk and, on one occasion, he mixed up the “yellow” liquid with the “red” one; he must have known it made no difference). The term “cancer” serves the sole purpose of preventing people from investigating further and from finding out about the causes, because the causes are usually linked to major moneyed interests.