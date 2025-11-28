Okay, Americans Are Slaves. What Can They Do about Taxes?
It’s been a while since Agent came out with something I care for. This time, he has an excellent trilogy on government power1, demonstrating what I have also shown several times: Citizens are government property, that is, slaves. He uses the federal income tax and civil forfeiture as illustrations.
The following contains my expanded comment on his trilogy, and I am adding what can be done about federal taxes, if someone doesn’t want to end up in prison or lose their assets.
Agent and I agree on a lot here
Civil forfeiture or, as the quoted sheriff who pursues it calling it “money from heaven,” does sound convincing enough to show how powerless one is. There are many other forms of extortion applied against the citizen2, but the “law” ignoring the Constitution3, while governmental power manifesting itself in increasingly-devastating manners, further enforce that “you own nothing4.” The other day, I collected 52 myths that people willingly accept to their own detriment5.
The 2nd part of Agent’s series evaluates the chances for success of not paying taxes. Out of the three parts, this one offers perhaps the most essential and rarely-cited details, calling for caution, when trying to enforce one’s (theoretically-existent constitutional/legal) rights. Indeed, the IRS can put a lien on one’s property for non-payment, even when jail time is not enforced, but one can lose their property even for not paying property taxes or not paying off their theoretically unsecured loans, credit cards6.
Obviously, all modern governments have been treating their citizens as human assets, that is, slaves, for over 100 years7.
However, when it comes to federal taxes, there are few lines of defense that don’t come with the threat of incarceration or a loss of property:
1. Self-employed working people can deduct their expenses from the money they receive in return for their labor. (Of course, their Social Security payments will suffer.)
2. It is also possible to agree with the IRS on installment payments, which can be surprisingly minuscule. (As far as I know, the debt is not inherited, so after one’s death, it is erased.)
3. It is also possible to include taxes owed in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy (an option which is best kept available for catastrophic madical expenses, because it can be done only once in every 7-10 years, depending on the state of residence).
The “government” (or its impersonators) can even confiscate personal reserves, if it declares a “state of emergency.”8
As Agent observes, if somebody’s assets have been confiscated, it’s usually in the $3-10k range, and litigation must be financed by the victim, so it might not be worth it. Although it is possible to sue the govt for the expenses after spending $10-50k on fighting the govt in civil court, it can be done ONLY, if the person wins the first round, which doesn’t guarantee victory in the second round, when filing for damages. Winning might prove even more troublesome, because much depends on what the judge considers admissible evidence, and even more on how corrupt the judge is9... Going to court against a more powerful opponent hardly ever pays off10.
Civil forfeiture started out in 1986 as a tool to fight drug-trafficking, and of course, it has failed on all levels, except for making it easy to rob people of their money and their assets. It would be intriguing, if the officials went after the drugs, because they have been all in it ever since the “mafia” was replaced with govt forces11. That made me wonder if gangs are REALLY attacking govt forces in Chicago or anywhere else, or it’s just another setup to justify increasing govt violence.12 Using ICE for the purpose is absolutely ingenious: As ICE representatives often don’t wear identification, they can be impersonated, and if they overstep, impersonators can be blamed!13
To make a long story short, one can only hope for the best in court!
Of course, you own nothing, because you already do.
Since the mid-1990s, private bank deposits have been unsecured loans to the bank by the depositor, and if the bank fails, it’s bailed out with taxpayer’s money.
From cradle to grave, there are several government trackers attached to the human asset.
The government claim it is fighting “hoarding,” while it has huge underground bunker networks and reserves for itself.
The same globalist forces that control the government that control the judges.
Corbett (ever since his manipulative report on the Popular Uprising against the CBDC) is not one of my favorites, but he happened to post about the very same yesterday: The CIA STILL Ships in the Drugs!
As ICE representatives often don’t wear identification, they can be impersonated, and if they overstep, impersonators can be blamed! Is There a Standoff in Chicago?
Moreover, who would readily believe the official story that a former CIA asset (remember, the Las Vegas “shooter” was also one, who conveniently committed suicide, which is remarkably common in such cases), just a couple of days ago, allegedly “shot and injured two members of the National Guard, while suffering injuries” to also be picked up quickly removed from the scene? Still, the event resulted in Trump “requesting another 500 NG members in DC? (Notice that this time, he didn’t illegally “order,” only humbly “request” it.)
Of course, the credulity of Americans seems limitless. More than half of them are still worried about a nuclear war within a decade, while nuclear weapons (with the exception of dirty bombs) don’t even seem to exist. (Of course, after a few dirty bombs deployed, the existence of enemies would be established, which would justify quarantining people in 15-minute cities.
Deepfakes can also discredit the person, and I have seen it happening even in fake phone calls, when someone claimed to be someone I knew. In 2025, Denmark prohibited such use of deepfakes, but how could it ever enforce its new law, if the material is on a foreign server outside its legislation? Replacing people with deepfakes is already in the experimental stage in remote relationships. Famous people often have doubles. Was JFK actually killed?
Good points Ray. Some comments
1. On sole proprietors taking expenses, you may not be able to go to zero as you may likely have to pay consumption tax. Here in Japan every private business will. In the US Search Assist says this, "Sole proprietors may be required to pay consumption tax, such as sales tax, depending on the nature of their business and the regulations in their state or country. turbotax.intuit.com Bench Accounting
2. I really don't think a court case will go anywhere suing alone. I wonder if a big enough class-action suit might work, but still the courts are rigged.
It's good to see several important 'issues' being stripped to their essence for everyone to see - of course a many things were being laid bare before , but now seems a good time , a great many usually careless or pre-occupied souls find their souls threatened...
Not sure about your carelessness torwards the Agent ...spurring him on ?
Since it is impossible to talk to the Agent without paying...any idea why he possibly would endorse and run ads for BlueShield , which supposedly has a red diode in it but not much more...???