It’s been a while since Agent came out with something I care for. This time, he has an excellent trilogy on government power, demonstrating what I have also shown several times: Citizens are government property, that is, slaves. He uses the federal income tax and civil forfeiture as illustrations.

The following contains my expanded comment on his trilogy, and I am adding what can be done about federal taxes, if someone doesn’t want to end up in prison or lose their assets.

Agent and I agree on a lot here

Civil forfeiture or, as the quoted sheriff who pursues it calling it “money from heaven,” does sound convincing enough to show how powerless one is. There are many other forms of extortion applied against the citizen, but the “law” ignoring the Constitution, while governmental power manifesting itself in increasingly-devastating manners, further enforce that “you own nothing.” The other day, I collected 52 myths that people willingly accept to their own detriment.

The 2nd part of Agent’s series evaluates the chances for success of not paying taxes. Out of the three parts, this one offers perhaps the most essential and rarely-cited details, calling for caution, when trying to enforce one’s (theoretically-existent constitutional/legal) rights. Indeed, the IRS can put a lien on one’s property for non-payment, even when jail time is not enforced, but one can lose their property even for not paying property taxes or not paying off their theoretically unsecured loans, credit cards.

Obviously, all modern governments have been treating their citizens as human assets, that is, slaves, for over 100 years.

However, when it comes to federal taxes, there are few lines of defense that don’t come with the threat of incarceration or a loss of property:

1. Self-employed working people can deduct their expenses from the money they receive in return for their labor. (Of course, their Social Security payments will suffer.)

2. It is also possible to agree with the IRS on installment payments, which can be surprisingly minuscule. (As far as I know, the debt is not inherited, so after one’s death, it is erased.)

3. It is also possible to include taxes owed in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy (an option which is best kept available for catastrophic madical expenses, because it can be done only once in every 7-10 years, depending on the state of residence).

The “government” (or its impersonators) can even confiscate personal reserves, if it declares a “state of emergency.”

As Agent observes, if somebody’s assets have been confiscated, it’s usually in the $3-10k range, and litigation must be financed by the victim, so it might not be worth it. Although it is possible to sue the govt for the expenses after spending $10-50k on fighting the govt in civil court, it can be done ONLY, if the person wins the first round, which doesn’t guarantee victory in the second round, when filing for damages. Winning might prove even more troublesome, because much depends on what the judge considers admissible evidence, and even more on how corrupt the judge is... Going to court against a more powerful opponent hardly ever pays off.

Civil forfeiture started out in 1986 as a tool to fight drug-trafficking, and of course, it has failed on all levels, except for making it easy to rob people of their money and their assets. It would be intriguing, if the officials went after the drugs, because they have been all in it ever since the “mafia” was replaced with govt forces. That made me wonder if gangs are REALLY attacking govt forces in Chicago or anywhere else, or it’s just another setup to justify increasing govt violence. Using ICE for the purpose is absolutely ingenious: As ICE representatives often don’t wear identification, they can be impersonated, and if they overstep, impersonators can be blamed!

To make a long story short, one can only hope for the best in court!