Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
9h

Good points Ray. Some comments

1. On sole proprietors taking expenses, you may not be able to go to zero as you may likely have to pay consumption tax. Here in Japan every private business will. In the US Search Assist says this, "Sole proprietors may be required to pay consumption tax, such as sales tax, depending on the nature of their business and the regulations in their state or country. turbotax.intuit.com Bench Accounting

2. I really don't think a court case will go anywhere suing alone. I wonder if a big enough class-action suit might work, but still the courts are rigged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Michael Weigang's avatar
Michael Weigang
10h

It's good to see several important 'issues' being stripped to their essence for everyone to see - of course a many things were being laid bare before , but now seems a good time , a great many usually careless or pre-occupied souls find their souls threatened...

Not sure about your carelessness torwards the Agent ...spurring him on ?

Since it is impossible to talk to the Agent without paying...any idea why he possibly would endorse and run ads for BlueShield , which supposedly has a red diode in it but not much more...???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture