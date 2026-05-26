Sometimes it works.

Note: The article itself is brief, but it contains a lot of details in links to my important articles in the footnotes, which makes it look long.

One of my first long-time readers and a friend, Susan recommended the following article in a comment to my last post about the way everything converges (I focus on sick-care in the article):

Susan was right: I liked what I read. It’s refreshing to read something relevant in the mudhole of “alt” news, where the tiniest facts are buried under huge piles of false and repetitive details.

Still, let me distance myself from the author.

First, I don’t care for anyone Patrick is recommending, which might indicate more than nothing, but it doesn’t matter much, because I am limiting the discussion to this single essay by him.

Then, my several articles show that I agree on Patrick’s six steps of achieving Technocracy and that the process has been, and is, accelerating. Here are the six steps in a nutshell from his essay (his article also elaborates on each):

The first is artificial intelligence and its compounding doubling curve. The second is regulatory capture by the technocratic class. The third is the buildout of more than five thousand AI data centers as the physical substrate. The fourth is the Pax Silica Declaration binding signatory nations to American AI infrastructure. The fifth is the federal-wrapper strategy for routing around state property law. The sixth is the Bank for International Settlements as the global alignment mechanism for tokenized monetary infrastructure.

It’s good to see them together after writing about them, but never gathering them together more than at fleeting moments. I’m also glad to see he and I agree on the central role of AI. However, I believe that Data Centers are only for a show to justify energy shortages, energy rationing for the peasants, just like the wind generators are there to “prove” that “Net Zero” must be achieved. As a result, even water will be rationed, because “it’s needed for cooling.” The global surveillance system runs the global simulator the Central AI is using for its plans and predictions, but it must be based on light- and nanocomputing, and none of the two draws a lot of power. In the meanwhile, the plebs must be warned to be afraid of being monitored. Ironically, 5G, and especially 6G and 7G can do that, and much of the infrastructure is already in place. Deepfakes are generated for everyone, dead and alive, ready to take over their assets and bank accounts.

I also published that no drastic event is necessary in order to finalize the NWO; it’s incremental attacks on small segments of the populace, small enough to go unnoticed and unprotested by most.

On the other hand, I disagree that politicians don’t oppose the technocratic path because they “don’t understand what they are reading.” In fact, they never have to read anything (allegedly, one of them actually read the (Un)Patriot(ic) Act, but who cares), and vote as they are ordered to vote. They are high-end enablers and lowly descendants of clowns and mass murderers.

Even the US President is a puppet, and Diaper Joe’s presidency showed that the position can also be used for humiliating and ridiculing Americans worldwide.

When Patrick talks about “tokenization,” he is not making it easy for the commoner to understand that everybody and everything will be assigned a value in a virtual system that will keep the world under control, but I hope you get the gist of it nonetheless.

Forget that Schwab’s original message was “You will own nothing, and be happy,” but after that upset multitudes, the message was toned it down to “… and live a life of fulfillment”. Patrick and I concur with everything going down without people noticing; let me add that there is not much they can or want to do about it, either, which nearly full compliance to being muzzled during convid demonstrated, which may have left many, especially children, with PTSD as part of the National Humiliation Project, only to deprive the willing of their self-esteem and turned their brains into a more malleable mush for future manipulation and orders from their diabolic masters.

Notice that Patrick talks about “Technocrats” without specifying or even alluding to any specific entity. I haven’t gotten much further down the road by assuming the existence of a central group of allies or allied tribes who are deployed all over the world, who are cooperating for the time being, and probably hoping they will come out on the top. The public is directed against real and fictitious groups of people who are running the show behind the scenes, but in spite of that, human nature alone explains the outcome; no conspiracy is needed, and for me, it’s hard to imagine there is one beyond the tacitly-assumed concerted action. Despite the mildly different segmentation, Patrick realistically aligns the six steps and ascribes full control to the “Technocrats,” in which he says what I’ve been saying regarding the centralization of power in spite of never having read him, but you can get most of the significant factors all-in-one. I just wish people arrived at the same conclusions, which would cancel the necessity of centralized resistance.

However, I think Technocracy is only the means for the Globalist groups to take control. Eventually, they’ll have to fight it out between themselves, which will be their demise, unless the central AI, whose advice they have been, and must keep, following, will trick them into a self-destructive sequence.

My conclusion

is that Patrick Wood summarizes the six concurrent steps that are rapidly creating Technocracy in a way that must be kept in mind. He and I don’t agree on everything, but concur on the most important points. My biggest problem with his warning the reader is that he time to do anything is running out, but he doesn’t even say what I do: The commoner’s best chance is to fly below the radar and sit out until Technocracy devours itself and collapses in its ruins.