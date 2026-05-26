Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Once you are in the grave, you will own nothing. But until that time arrives, screw 'em all.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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Anon092025
2h

Love this article. Very clear and the conclusion is fantastic. (Although depressing)

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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