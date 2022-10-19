It’s a consumer culture: dog-eat-dog or, shall I say, chicken-eat-chicken?

Who is “schizophrenic”?

You are diagnosed as a schizophrenic, if you are hearing voices or seeing things and act upon the experience in a destructive, that is, mostly self-destructive, manner. (Violent schizophrenics are probably under some MK-Ultra-type of control, but the same might apply to the majority of them, who are not violent.)

Finding common denominators among schizophrenics, without falling into the trap of turning cases into numbers, is probably a good vantage point. Earlier in my life, I volunteered at the Psych Ward at a V. A. Hospital, and had some experience with “psychiatric” conditions beyond what I had already encountered among friends and their families. My experience doesn’t turn me into an “expert” (not that any experts exist in the field, because it is uncharted territory, as most things that “science” is supposed to cover, are).

Certain street drugs and psychiatric “meds” (Xanax comes to mind) do produce relevant symptoms. The result of drug overuse diminishes over time (have seen some patients being taken off some powerful psychiatric poisons, too, which generated schizophrenic episodes that, nonetheless, didn’t last longer than a couple of weeks).

To me, the stress hypothesis holds some water: over-exerted minds can indeed snap and produce “schizophrenic” symptoms, and nobody knows how that happens and what can be done about it. All the psych “meds” do is placate the patient into something that is easy to handle by the staff at the psych ward and ever after…

The man and the machine: are humans only animals?

According to Pascal, a human is a “thinking reed” that can be killed with a drop of something or a little vapor, but humans are different from the animal world, because they know they are going to die. The survival instinct doesn’t prove consciousness, although the fetus, when a forceps is poking towards it in the womb, desperately tries to get away during surgical abortions. That only demonstrates that humans can operate at the level of the animal kingdom, but it doesn’t prove that they are restricted to staying at that stage of development.

According to most Christian theologies (with the exception of the ones that place faith in predestination), it is Free Will that separated humans from the animal kingdom. Too bad, so few and so rarely exercise their Free Will:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-solved-the-question-of-free

The current psychiatric paradigm is still operating according to the faulty and deceptive premise that “psychiatric disorders” come from a “chemical imbalance in the brain,” a hypothesis that was refuted about four years ago, about the same time when finally statins were proven harmful or even deadly.

People, under the current system are treated as objects, as statistic figures, perhaps even as animals, because animals are now assumed to be biological machines, not much different from computer programs. People, however, based on the new types of injections, are also supposed to become clogs in the machine, dispensable and without human dignity, because they are only hardware for the “software” in their upcoming injections (controlled by the IoT, the Internet of Things, mostly through the 5G network).

Creating schizophrenic symptoms

By the second half of the 1970s, the Soviets performed live experiments on humans by applying chemicals and microwave “messages” to their victims’ brain. You can only imagine what the US was capable of, especially after you read about mind control (check out my titles) and MK Ultra. Psychiatry, following the path of Psychology, has been weaponized since its inception, but the myth of the “medical expert” didn’t start on the psych ward. The doctor, Ignaz Semmelweis (https://www.newscientist.com/people/ignaz-semmelweis/) who, around 1860 (psychiatry didn’t even exist, but the myth of “doctors” did) realized that if “doctors” would wash their hands after handling cadavers and before assisting in childbirth, would have a lot fewer mothers dying of infections, but after being ridiculed by his “colleagues,” he was locked up in a “mental” institution, where he was summarily beaten to death. In the Soviet Union, it was customary to lock up dissenters in psychiatric facilities. In the US, electroshock (ELT) “therapy” and lobotomy are still in use and those are spectacularly more drastic methods to manipulate and kill the mind than a few gentle pushes with microwaves that still make people hear voices, see things, discover “new memories,” or feel incredible pain, if they do not obey the voices. Either way, once you fall prey to the psycho-machine, you will never become a regular citizen again with all your rights, assuming you’ll still have any left in the near future.

Cases and “treatments”

My hypothesis is that the causes of the condition come from various sources. They cannot be exclusively blamed on toxins because documented cases existed before industrial pollution and modern “Medicine.” Still, it is possible that electromagnetic fields, including new electric/electronic installations and solar activities that weaken the immune system (that’s when “flu epidemics” usually arose and medieval plagues seemed to correspond, too) significantly contribute to the causes.

I have seen a child, who suffered brain damage during a C-section, because the “doctor” waited until the oxygen deprivation slowed down the heartbeat for six minutes, while it was obvious that the mother was not dilated enough to give birth. (I have also heard similar stories, but did not witness them.) The same child, after all the “vaccinations,” started to hear voices at the age of seven (at least, that’s when (s)he reported it). It took only a few months on psychiatric drugs for the child to deny hearing voices anymore, because (s)he was not interested in living under the influence of the toxins. Smart child... I’ve also seen people who started hearing voices (delirium tremens and near-death experiences are excluded) after long periods of sleep deprivation. The problem with those cases was that once they were put on “medications,” they were turned into zombies and the process was irreversible.

By the late 1970s, even the Soviets had microwave technology that made people hear “voices.”

You draw your own consequences.

There is nothing to see here; it’s business, as usual, when the “medical profession” perpetuates problems that last as long as the patient is alive…