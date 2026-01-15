In 32 states, teachers and other school personnel can carry in the US. Understandably, only concealed. To get a CCL (Concealed Carry License), one must pass a background check, but teachers usually must, anyway.

Getting ready

As long as you have the right to bear arms, you might want to consider arming yourself, unless you are buying into political parties and, perhaps, a staged “civil war,” and prepare to kill fellow Americans who are also victims of abusive govt power. Lots of sites are calling for armed resistance, but are you prepared for fighting drones, DEWs (“directed-energy weapons”), minitanks, areal spraying with nerve toxins or biological agents, or 5G antennas activated to emit killer microwaves over 45GHz? As always, I encourage my readers to fly under the radar, not to attract unwanted attention, and to be prepared and sit out the upcoming idiocy, instead of putting on a windmill-fight in which everyone loses.

During convid, people started buying guns at an accelerated rate a few years ago. In response, I published a trilogy for new or inexperienced gun owners, but some of the three articles also contained details you rarely experience at trainings. Here is a link to the first one (it contains the links to the other two):

Update from the previous posts: While the $200 tax doesn’t apply any longer since January 1, 2026, do NOT get carried away by suppressors. They are not “silencers” as in the movies. Shooting even subsonics with the quietest ones from a .22LR can be deafening in an enclosed location, and can be heard from 20-60 yards in the open. The two most suppressible calibers, the .22LR and the 300BLK still emit about 119dB and 129dB, respectively. The loudness is higher for semi-autos than for bolt-action rifles.

As of early 2026, nearly half of the U.S. population—46.8%, or approximately 157.6 million people—live in states that have enacted constitutional carry laws, meaning individuals can carry concealed handguns without a government-issued permit. This status now applies in 29 states, covering 67.7% of the landmass in the United States.

So, over half of America is now “constitutional-carry,” meaning you can carry, no matter what. There is some disagreement if this is a human right or only entitles citizens to do it, although the Constitution, when it took over the role of The Articles of Confederation, never mentioned citizenship about it.

What it didn’t include was open-carry (OC) considerations, which apply to any weapon displayed by a person.

OC can be preferable in some environments, but those rarely, if ever, include the average mortal. Using an unloaded one as a decoy in a safe holster can be an option.

A few unusual considerations

OC carries the risk of someone grabbing your handgun out of your holster. There are “push-button-release” holsters to prevent that sort of thing. With those, you must usually press a button a button, remove a strap, or move a lever, but you are relatively safe from someone nabbing your gun.

The surprise of a CC handgun emerging suddenly in the defending party’s hand might be needed for the elderly gun owner and those who don’t practice fast draw. I personally believe in the surprise effect, and if the situation suggests, my CC can easily become accessible without showing off. Even in a surprise situation, I am less than two seconds away from shooting, while looking casual and relaxed. How far do you think about carrying an unloaded gun openly to “hand over” to an armed attacker would work, while carrying two locked-and-loaded backups? A good holster cancels the necessity of a safety on the gun; having to unlock the safety might add to the time to get ready even in the most experienced hands.

Most people have no idea how getting shot feels. What about a 300-pounder gorilla high to the extent that he doesn’t feel pain? How about people with high tolerance to pain? For a few seconds, you feel nothing, because you are shocked, but that doesn’t mean you are immobilized. After that, unless the attacker shot your brain stem, you’d still have a couple of minutes to die, and it can take up to 10 minutes to bleed out, internally or in the more spectacular manner. That means that, unless your shot placement is perfect, your attacker might be still functional-enough to kill you after you shot him/her.

In real-life situations, the one first with a finger on a trigger tends to win the conflict, so diversion is perhaps the most important factor against a surprise attacker. As long as they don’t feel they are not in imminent danger, chances are, they don’t fire until they get what they want. However, they might not want to leave a witness behind after they are done.

What if you take all this as an analogy for your protection against the technocratic takeover, including the usual attacks by enablers and enforcers? Your preferred setups also work as analogies for countering manipulators, whose words can carry more power than any gun.