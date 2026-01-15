Ray’s Newsletter

Proton Magic
13h

Very interesting info Ray!

6 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
J. Lee Austin
8h

Really nice, common sense essay Ray, especially the perspective by decibel level. I considered myself officially old when I put toilet paper in my ears at a ZZ Top concert, which was my last, by the way. Interestingly enough dolphins can go from barely audible squeaks to 200 decibels just like that. That concludes the random factoid portion of our program.

Really liked the stopping power discussion, which is invaluable and one every carrier should study. After many years of toting the 9, I now carry the .22 as well, which is my go-to. It’s playing the odds of course ... that of assuming your assailant can still feel pain, which would probably be 95% of the encounters. I try to avoid those areas with folks who might be feeling no pain. I'm told being shot with a .22 still hurts like hell, sans the auto-anesthesia of course.

For that other 5%, first round is sent to center mass, second and subsequent are aimed at the inter-pupillary space. Thanks again, now if you will excuse me I gotta go practice! 🤪

~~ Doc

"There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights." ~~ Smedley Butler

4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
