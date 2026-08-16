In a way, everything I’ve written is open-ended, because I repeatedly edit old stuff, and add reader’s comments, preserving the source.

Here are three ideas for a community-collection:

Q&A for frequently asked questions The most common myths these days A list of important entries that can be safely considered facts.

The way I would like to do it is that I initiate the entries, and knowing that my knowledge is always fragmented and incomplete, add readers’ comments. The same entries can show up in more than one of the three. The design also allows for juxtaposing facts and myths.

What do you think?