Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
1d

An interesting idea. I'm curious to know what the criteria will be for determining what's fact and what's myth? For example, viruses: fact or myth? And so when it comes to most common myths, was Covid a bat virus (mainstream media's most popular myth), an escaped virus or a non-virus (of the last two, it depends on whether you're on team virus or team no virus)?

Reply
Share
14 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
1d

I say go for it, Ray. I will read and reply to as many as my wavering "free time" permits!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture