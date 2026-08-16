Open-Ended Articles?
What is not open-ended?
In a way, everything I’ve written is open-ended, because I repeatedly edit old stuff, and add reader’s comments, preserving the source.
Here are three ideas for a community-collection:
Q&A for frequently asked questions
The most common myths these days
A list of important entries that can be safely considered facts.
The way I would like to do it is that I initiate the entries, and knowing that my knowledge is always fragmented and incomplete, add readers’ comments. The same entries can show up in more than one of the three. The design also allows for juxtaposing facts and myths.
What do you think?
An interesting idea. I'm curious to know what the criteria will be for determining what's fact and what's myth? For example, viruses: fact or myth? And so when it comes to most common myths, was Covid a bat virus (mainstream media's most popular myth), an escaped virus or a non-virus (of the last two, it depends on whether you're on team virus or team no virus)?
I say go for it, Ray. I will read and reply to as many as my wavering "free time" permits!