Orange Light in the Dark of Night
No, it's not Trump, but if it is not, what is it?
You may have also seen what my wife and I have seen.
It’s no news that people’s sleep has been disrupted from coast to coast in the last 2-3 years; I’ve heard numerous such reports before. It used to be that in a two-hour span (that is now a three-hour span in some places), people experienced headaches, tinnitus, shortness of breath, itching, dizziness, and palpitations, which I used to put down to 5G and military radars put to task in specific areas.
This new phenomenon might be 5G, too, but something in nanotechnology may have also joined the causes.
Last night around 2 AM EST, I woke up to a blinding orange light behind my eyelids. When I opened my eyes, it was pitch dark.
My wife also woke up a bit later, around 5 AM, when I was sound asleep. She also responded to the same bright orange light, except she saw it even after she opened her eyes.
We live in rural central Kentucky.
Anyone else noticed anything similar?
No, it didn’t look like this. It was all homogeneous.
I have also noticed sleep disturbances of my own in the last couple years, although no orange light. For anyone trying to understand the basics of 5G, I've written an article here: https://open.substack.com/pub/romanshapoval/p/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-5g?r=1iykap&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
I think they may be using the 'smart meters' and streetlights (new kind) to blast us. My ears ring alot, but only when I am near my smartmeter. I am currently involved in trying to replace my smart meter with the old style meter. This site is extremely helpful emfhelpcenter.com Our houses have been made (maid?) into killing fields. 5G alone can coagulate blood (roleaux), add some graphene and its worse. You can get a wind up alarm clock and turn off your breaker at night. You can also report your electric company to the FCC for placing a hazard, the radio signals being broadcast from your house about your usage are a violation and reportable. All this advice and more here emfhelpcenter.com