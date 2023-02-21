You may have also seen what my wife and I have seen.

It’s no news that people’s sleep has been disrupted from coast to coast in the last 2-3 years; I’ve heard numerous such reports before. It used to be that in a two-hour span (that is now a three-hour span in some places), people experienced headaches, tinnitus, shortness of breath, itching, dizziness, and palpitations, which I used to put down to 5G and military radars put to task in specific areas.

This new phenomenon might be 5G, too, but something in nanotechnology may have also joined the causes.

Last night around 2 AM EST, I woke up to a blinding orange light behind my eyelids. When I opened my eyes, it was pitch dark.

My wife also woke up a bit later, around 5 AM, when I was sound asleep. She also responded to the same bright orange light, except she saw it even after she opened her eyes.

We live in rural central Kentucky.

Anyone else noticed anything similar?

No, it didn’t look like this. It was all homogeneous.