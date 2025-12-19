The (un)Civil War established and consolidated the power that is now running the world. Maybe, I’m missing something: Where is the freedom, unless in your own heart?

Note: after the disillusioning response to my post on Psychology, I am holding back with my five-part analysis of addiction. Instead, I am covering a topic that usually attracts attention, and I am modifying my previous projection of the globalist takeover.

Thesis: Watch out for a “popular uprising” during which the globalists will legitimize their power after a lot of people will sacrifice their lives on this fake “altar of freedom”!

Agent’s recent publications on the “kosher” phenomenon inspired me to draw up the starting point for my current article, and after considering the repercussions, my reaction to Gary D. Barnett’s ideas completes the picture.

Agent’s posts on “kosher” contain hard-to-find and rarely-mentioned details, but don’t address the causes and the outcome of the implementation of “kosher” in the food supply and, as a result, as he correctly put it, in just about everything else. Hereby, I am completing the task, and draw my conclusion.

Agent’s original project was to follow up on the history of the “kosher” symbol on food, including related factors that affect human health as well as consumer prices and taxpayer expenses.

In the first part of his analysis, The Rise of the Kosher Mafia,” he assigns the phenomenon to a (Jewish?) mafia, but he leaves out that his published details produce sufficient evidence to the persistent existence of a scheme was run by a clique that simply wanted to get rid of its competition, and using “kosher” as an excuse offered a good opportunity for that. After all, who would risk to be accused of being “anti-Semitic”?

The second part of the project, most importantly, points out that “kosher” food is actually BAD for you, which the whole story becomes more and more revealing regarding its relevance to everyday life in the last several decades and, even more, in the nearby future. Here is the story, and I’ll contribute the rest:

It looks like Judaism is being used as a front for complete takeover and mass-poisoning, which involves killing off Jews, too.

It’s the same globalist forces that are taking over the food supply, sometimes using “mad-cow disease,” the “bird flu,” “contamination,” and lots of other premises to eliminate competitors.

It must be emphasized that many retailers refuse to carry non-certified “kosher” products...

The HUUGE contradiction is: are Jews poisoning Jews as well? If yes, based on the orthodox principle, it’s a divine punishment for being “bad Jews.” If not, the whole scheme is a façade, and Jews are also sacrificed to the scheme owners.. Okay, it’s a façade either way… Either way, the vast majority or Jews are targeted just as much as the general population.

It’s NOT an accident that, as Agent observes, the money cannot be followed; it’s kept under lock and key as “top secret” resembling BS kept locked away in the name of “national security”; one couldn’t help wondering who that sort of thing protects, but you already know. As ultimately everything is connected in production and distribution, the globalist takeover can greatly profit from the perfidy.

Yes, the scheme adds to the cost of just about everything around with the profits remaining secret. It seems to be in line with the direction of Trump’s tariffs. Okay, it’s not just Trump; new tariffs have been being introduced all over the world. Where does the money go? The same place where the profits from the “kosher” scheme go.

Stealing your money would be normally a government privilege, but the US govt has been irredeemably hijacked with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, so when it’s stealing or robbing you at gunpoint, it’s for its controllers, who control the global money flow through private central banks as well as production and distribution through global investment firms. This means that everybody, including one of the authors who originally woke me up, Gary D. Barnett, is wrong, when they blame the government. Changing the govt would solve nothing, because that’s not where the power lies. The (mostly media) enablers and the (mostly politically-based) enforcers are only humble servants to the system, eagerly and idiotically waiting for handouts from those who are only taking advantage of them as long as they are needed. Trump is a puppet, unworthy of devoting much time to him. As opposed to what Gary is thinking, it makes no difference if he is going to finish his term or will get (s)elected for a third time as the mascot for an illegitimate govt. Gary is still correct to some extent, when he says,

“Let me be perfectly clear; a collapse of this country’s false authority madness is absolutely necessary in order for any sanity or freedom to exist. There are many downsides to this needed upheaval, as what is required to eliminate the massive problems inherent in empire, is not a new governing system with different people, but a mass moral awakening and a complete economic collapse…”

This is when it all starts to be exciting! Expecting a “moral awakening from an amoral, immoral, and demoralized populace belongs to a fairy tale I prefer not to tell you.

And you know the funniest part? Such a “popular uprising” might even HAPPEN! The only problem is that it would be the same way as all “revolutions” have worked: to legitimize a new ruling class! Silly me, I thought that people will call for “law and order” from the parties that created the chaos! Nope! It will be an act of “redemption” by those who will next usurp the power, and people will greet them as liberators!

As it turned out no later than during the convid theater, it’s not even about money, because the controllers have plentifully demonstrated that can they rob you blind anytime: it’s about depopulation and control, a long-time process that is supposed to culminate in full Technocracy.

Suvorov warned about “liberators”: only offensive can bring victory, so the Soviet Union set up an overwhelming attack force at the borders of Germany in 1941, forcing Germany to initiate a pre-emptive attack during which it got destroyed, trying to save Germany, and perhaps Europe from Stalin’s Asian hordes:

Stalin, in return for getting rid of the threat to the central bankers, he may have been an insider or just thought he had received Eastern Europe as a present, while the whole developed world was set up in a game of “communism versus capitalism.” Humilatingly enough, both sides only served as various experimentations for the most “stable” form of governmental control so that after all governments are controlled, the most efficient version can be implemented.