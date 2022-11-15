The translucent whitish stuff on the windshield is not bugs. What are causing these spots?

As you know, I was away for 12 days, driving my wife to her family reunion in Vegas (no, we don’t gamble, but the place was pretty much the same driving distance from Kentucky and from British Columbia without anyone having to cross the Rockies).

Driving cross-country from Kentucky to Nevada and back had a most peculiar and novel uniform feature: the sticky-gooey stuff on the windshield that was present in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kentucky. What are those? Sadly, I don’t have a spectrum analyzer at hand, which my wife could operate, so I can only come up with a couple of guesses.

There were three other things that were omnipresent on the road:

Chemtrails

Sometimes creating fantastic skyscapes that I’d never seen before:

Skyscape

The following ones look like graphene descending:

What is this black line:

Apparently, the chessboard-type deployments have been abandoned for more mature and less obvious patterns. I would mention as a side note that this week, the polar air circle has moved down, rotating above Canada and the US as far down as northern Florida, generating temperatures 15-25 degrees lower than normal for the season. Can this be the rehearsal for the “dark and cold winter” that has been announced by those, who hijacked the two countries several years ago? Only an EMP that will kill off the electric grid for years and permanently wreck everything that needs electricity to operate (including cars with electric ignition) hasn’t been given a dry run…

Is it possible that the chemtrails create the plasmic smears on the windshield?

Satellites launched from military bases

While chemtrails are the most likely causes of the spots that can be as large as 1/4” by 5/8”, there is another option. After all, Skynet is coming, delivered by the not-so-mysterious Elon Musk:

Sometimes up to eight of these were visible in the sky at the same time.

These re-usable SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets have been launched from military bases in all the states I drove through. And this is far from over; here is the launch schedule:

https://spaceflightnow.com/launch-schedule/

As the lethal injections seem to contain ingredients that activate each other or enhance their impact in their victims’ health, it is easily possible that the fuel in the satellites also contains stuff that interacts with the chemtrails.

Of course, 5G towers

To make matters worse, 5G towers are also everywhere, including the middle of nowhere. This one, next to a Walmart, gave my wife a powerful headache and a strong buzz in the head. Later, she told me she was about to ask me if steam was being released through her ears:

Winslow, Arizona.

While this one was disguised as a pine tree, most 5G deployments were not bashful at all. We have seen residential high-rises whose tops were full of 5G antennas, and high towers were spread all over the land in rural areas.

In this case, this tree was placed not only behind Walmart, but it occupied a spot in the Big Rig resting area, where the long-haul drivers were supposed to rest before hitting the road again. As you may have noticed, 5G interrupts sleep on a regular basis…

My best guess is that the plasmic spots contain either graphene and/or pathogens and parasites. Graphene and artificial parasites can be activated and controlled through 5G, while all life forms, including humans, can be affected by radio waves using specific frequencies. The satellite fuel can be an imaginative addendum, but that is only conjecturing.

The following article mentions a “goo” that contains human white blood cells and two kinds of bacteria, which made people very ill sometime in the 1990s:

Incidentally, the same article mentions “black substances” dispersed from planes, too.

As for the towers, they seem to fit into the globalists’ genocidal plans (the following article contains information that is not available anywhere else):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-invasion-of-the-infernal-towers

Conclusion

Having plenty of time to observe the concerted and coordinated action against humanity, it looks like there is not much time left. Banks are still offering interests on deposits and credit cards are offering cashbacks, but what difference will those make after everything collapses? Nobody in the opposition is addressing any of the above forms of attacks and if they occasionally do, they usually don’t consider that all these elements can ineract with each other. People are focusing on the fake elections, while not realizing that there has never been a single time a politician truly served their electorate in a manner that carried no potential ulterior motives.

Appendix: a few more photos