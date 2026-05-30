The US was born as a globalist initiative for a land under exclusive control of the Cabal. By now, the whole world has caught up.

The Sand Mafia

Perhaps not by accident, the local distribution of sand extraction clearly mirrors the way global companies operate through local subsidiaries, and the only certain indicator of the synchronized global operation is the result.

A few years ago, I read that sand was running out, endangering silicone production, so drinks won’t be in glass bottles and perhaps even silicone chip production will be endangered. Considering that even silicone kitchen utensils can be found at deep discounts, something is wrong somewhere.

An overview

https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/lifestyle/2021/12/08/why-sand-mafias-forming-and-what-science-has-say/8793201002/

Africa

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sand-mafias-are-plundering-the-earth/

Jamaica, Caribbean

https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicasanders/2024/04/05/stealing-paradise-sand-mafias--beach-thefts-are-harming-ecosytems/

India

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/environment/article/2022/09/12/in-india-sand-mafias-have-power-money-and-weapons_5996639_114.html

USA government filling the shores with sand

https://www.cbsnews.com/beach-nourishment/

USA sinking shorelines

Officially it is sinking because of the underground water being used underneath to provide fresh water and build heavy buildings on top of hollow ground.

Also, in some areas seismic activity shifted the terrain.

The destruction of water resources

It’s no secret that water is soon to be rationed all over the world. It doesn’t matter if depletion has been a result of planned shortages, greed, or stupidity; the end result is the same. For that matter, greed and stupidity serve the NWO planners just fine.

Nestle and its counterparts have been exploiting water resources for decades, depleting local aquifiers faster than nature can restore the water. Such companies destroy property value in large areas, operating from a single lot. People are buying their own water back in stores, enriched mostly with plastic, but still containing toxic contaminants. As everything else, access to this trade, as is the production and destruction of just about everything else that matters, is restricted to the few global(ist) companies, whose conglomerate steadily enforces their monopoly.

Still, the story of the Arab world stands up as a cautionary tale

Muslims Thought They Could Play God With Nature ⟶ Now Nature Is DESTROYING the Islamic World

From the intro:

For decades, the Middle East achieved the impossible: turning barren deserts into glittering megacities and lush farmland. But this modern miracle hid a dark secret. The region wasn’t beating nature—it was borrowing from it, draining ancient, irreplaceable water reserves hidden deep underground. Now, with aquifers running dry, temperatures rising, and infrastructure under threat, the bill is finally coming due. Can these nations survive the looming crisis, or is the desert about to reclaim everything they built?

Publication references:

https://pastebin.com/vM6rrhpt

Data centers and water

My wife occasionally reads Fakebook, and she found that Florida is banning the use of local water for coolant in data centers, which, theoretically, stop the deployment of data centers. Nice try to convince people that the state cares for their well-being. On the other hand, there might not even be enough water there, just like there are no nukes, no admirable military heroics, or no pathogenic viruses. Notice that the source calls itself “truth activist,” which raises a red flag right away. Let me quote:

The AI debate just got real.

Florida is saying massive data centers cannot come before drinking water, agriculture, and basic public needs.

That is a serious line in the sand.

AI may be the future, but the future should not drain the people who live there. Families need water. Farmers need water. Communities need resources protected.

If Big Tech gets the power while ordinary people pay the price…

is that really progress…

or just another form of control?

No kidding. Since when can a state negate federal laws?

Conclusion

The global monopoly over sand and water exemplify the structure of the modern world, ready for Technocracy.