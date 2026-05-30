Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Don't cha know?...A/i is going to save the planet by finding a way for humans to drink water from the oceans.

Reply
Share
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
5h

Bravo, so well researched and written!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture