R. I. P., Jon Rappoport
All fake news are real, too…
How Jon started losing his touch
Jon used to be outstanding. He was among the first authors, who made me realize I can actually exercise my 1st-amendment rights and not necessarily suffer for doing it. Do people still realize that once they empower someone to stop Free Speech, the same power will be used against them, too? The same applies to all forms of power, whether people have voted for it or not. Of course, most power grabs work from the barrel of the gun, and the powerless are never asked for their opinions.
A few years ago, he scared me, and I started to suspect he has been replaced, because he started missing the point all the time, publishing mostly red herrings. Even his limited hangouts started disappearing in the last two or three years. I even noted that in November, 2023, after his RNA publication.
There are still a few sparks from the fire, like his noticing that insurance stopped covering fire damage months before the California fires. In April, 2023, he even attacked RFK, Jr. for not announcing that the convid virus was a fake. After he became one of Trump’s “right-hand man” (you know, the one most people use for applying toilet paper), he was encouraging his readers to place hope in RFK, Jr. for several months after he became critical of the insider’s activities. During the Kirk theater, he first went all the way to believe in the staged event, only to change his tune six hours later.
All that counts as nothing compared to his publication today
In The anti-ICE game Leftist perverts are playing,1 he abandoned all his caution, all his attention to details, and employs the strategy of showing a few nutcases, just to discredit those who, like me, confirm that ICE is a major threat to Americans. They can indiscriminately grab people, make them disappear, and can blame “impersonators” for their crimes, because they are not wearing identifiers, and I seem to be the only person pointing this out. At this point, even if they were, I would say, their badges are most probably fake from the $5-kid’s kit with that also includes a pair of plastic handcuffs. Jon used to be cost-conscious, and never mind he ignores the $80 billion that goes to ICE activities, mostly to private jailers and transporters. His argument comes from his reader having to agree that ICE is there to get rid of criminals, and Jon fails to notice that the vast majority of the deported were not criminals (the ones with a record tended to have a traffic ticket), but people who have been working in this country and have families. Another important point I keep making is that these “illegals” were basically brought here, probably to create another diversion and to divide Americans. After both worked, they are now used as an excuse for military power in the streets after most-likely paid actors have been waving Mexican flags. Besides, to replace the approximately 10 thousand agricultural workers who have been deported, 317 Americans applied, so this is a great attempt at further damaging the food supply, too.
What’s happening?
Not sure if he has been replaced or has gone senile, but currently, he has 64 thousand subscribers, while his comment sections are not worth a penny. Just for the heck of it, at the beginning of 2015, I subscribed for two months in order to be able to start discussions in his comment sections, but there was no meaningful exchange, and most of the articles were not worth a penny. At least, he turned around on Kirk, but my first relevant article, ICE-ing America, appeared in March, 2025, which he could have used for some reality check.
For all I know, the great journalist has been turned into a propagandist. He might not even be alive, much like Stephen Hawking who outlived himself about 30 years and was used for popularizing Scientism and Atheism. While Miles Mathis rarely convinces me, his argument on Hawking is on the spot. Hawking died and was replaced. Did the same happen to Jon? Hawking is at least in Madame Tussaud’s:
As a cautionary measure, I have taken screen shots of the article, because a week or two ago, an author completely turned around after my criticism, edited the original article, and I had to delete all my references to it. Here are the screen shots:
Ray, speaking of:
Ten Ways the 1% Who Hate Us Are Manipulating Us Right Now by @thewisewolf
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
Thanks, Ray. I used to read Rappoport and even purchased his excellent "Power Outside the Matrix" materials. Then when the CovAin't happened, I started seeing him slip into aligning with that very matrix. Like you said, it wasn't in every article (there were still real gems), but there was a shift. And for me, it seemed very sudden.
Well, I know that is what happened with the CovAin't: People chose their path, either seeking truth like a person whose head is on fire looks for water, or battening down the hatches and tightening the chains in their corner of the cave.
We may never know if Jon is simply aging poorly — mentally and physically — from lifestyle choices, or if he was offered *a better deal* and consciously sold out. I would hope it is the former.