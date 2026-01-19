All fake news are real, too…

How Jon started losing his touch

Jon used to be outstanding. He was among the first authors, who made me realize I can actually exercise my 1st-amendment rights and not necessarily suffer for doing it. Do people still realize that once they empower someone to stop Free Speech, the same power will be used against them, too? The same applies to all forms of power, whether people have voted for it or not. Of course, most power grabs work from the barrel of the gun, and the powerless are never asked for their opinions.

A few years ago, he scared me, and I started to suspect he has been replaced, because he started missing the point all the time, publishing mostly red herrings. Even his limited hangouts started disappearing in the last two or three years. I even noted that in November, 2023, after his RNA publication.

There are still a few sparks from the fire, like his noticing that insurance stopped covering fire damage months before the California fires. In April, 2023, he even attacked RFK, Jr. for not announcing that the convid virus was a fake. After he became one of Trump’s “right-hand man” (you know, the one most people use for applying toilet paper), he was encouraging his readers to place hope in RFK, Jr. for several months after he became critical of the insider’s activities. During the Kirk theater, he first went all the way to believe in the staged event, only to change his tune six hours later.

All that counts as nothing compared to his publication today

In The anti-ICE game Leftist perverts are playing, he abandoned all his caution, all his attention to details, and employs the strategy of showing a few nutcases, just to discredit those who, like me, confirm that ICE is a major threat to Americans. They can indiscriminately grab people, make them disappear, and can blame “impersonators” for their crimes, because they are not wearing identifiers, and I seem to be the only person pointing this out. At this point, even if they were, I would say, their badges are most probably fake from the $5-kid’s kit with that also includes a pair of plastic handcuffs. Jon used to be cost-conscious, and never mind he ignores the $80 billion that goes to ICE activities, mostly to private jailers and transporters. His argument comes from his reader having to agree that ICE is there to get rid of criminals, and Jon fails to notice that the vast majority of the deported were not criminals (the ones with a record tended to have a traffic ticket), but people who have been working in this country and have families. Another important point I keep making is that these “illegals” were basically brought here, probably to create another diversion and to divide Americans. After both worked, they are now used as an excuse for military power in the streets after most-likely paid actors have been waving Mexican flags. Besides, to replace the approximately 10 thousand agricultural workers who have been deported, 317 Americans applied, so this is a great attempt at further damaging the food supply, too.

What’s happening?

Not sure if he has been replaced or has gone senile, but currently, he has 64 thousand subscribers, while his comment sections are not worth a penny. Just for the heck of it, at the beginning of 2015, I subscribed for two months in order to be able to start discussions in his comment sections, but there was no meaningful exchange, and most of the articles were not worth a penny. At least, he turned around on Kirk, but my first relevant article, ICE-ing America, appeared in March, 2025, which he could have used for some reality check.

For all I know, the great journalist has been turned into a propagandist. He might not even be alive, much like Stephen Hawking who outlived himself about 30 years and was used for popularizing Scientism and Atheism. While Miles Mathis rarely convinces me, his argument on Hawking is on the spot. Hawking died and was replaced. Did the same happen to Jon? Hawking is at least in Madame Tussaud’s: