All this “info” needs external power!

What is compartmentalization?

In the last 100 years, the Rockefellerian “medical” training compartmentalized Medicine and enforced Germ Theory, while oppressing alternatives that could have or might actually work.

Compartmentalization of research has has been, and is, common practice in military R&D and in large companies that want to prevent industrial spying; each researcher has only partial knowledge of the subject and the results and none of them can see the whole picture to the point of being able to sell their knowledge to the enemy or the competition (although competition in the US hasn’t existed in a 100 years; it’s all cartels and monopolies, even when the product is insanely inferior).

MDs have been “trained” (well, brainwashed, indoctrinated etc.) in the same manner. The most ridiculous section is probably Dermatology, which assumes that a symptom on the skin is a skin disease or, worse, a “virus.” “Doctors” like to say that your illness is caused by a virus, when they have next to no idea what they are talking about. The good news is that at least they don’t poison you with their chemicals falsely called medications, because “viruses cannot be treated.” Oops, I’m wrong, because occasionally, the very same physicians prescribe steroids that can be harmful or even deadly; all this in the name of “science.” “Pain clinics” are the most ignorant and vicious stages in the “medical” theater… The same “doctors” also recommend toxic injections they misleadingly call “vaccines” (after all, they get paid by the number of injections administered), and some of them even presumptuously believe that “vaccines” provide protection, although it has been proven that ALL “vaccines” are toxic with no benefits whatsoever.

The following classic, The Poisoned Needle, is from 1957:

https://fdocc2.wordpress.com/2020/08/24/the-poisoned-needle-by-eleanor-mcbean-1957-is-a-classic-that-you-need-to-know-to-be-medically-informed/

To add insult to injury, the definition of “vaccines” has been changed several times in the last two years in order to match the official narrative of a non-existent disease.

According to Terrain Theory, illnesses are caused by poisonings or deficiencies. While not perfect, this theory explains a lot more than Germ Theory (Pasteur himself admitted in his journal donated to Princeton University by his last descendant in 2014 that he was a fraud; apparently, the document is not publicly accessible anymore from Princeton’s archives), and breaks with the BS of one pathogen = one illness.

The current pseudo-medical practice has given plenty of room for fraud, with Virology and Psychiatry probably taking the lead. Well, Dermatology is a laughing stock even among “doctors.” (Most recently, dermatologists started to admit that the skin is also a domain for the body’s detox process, and skin “problems” are often result from such events, so they are now not completely sold out, although in my cooperation with doctors during the last 12 years, I am still waiting for a dermatologist not to favor steroids.)

“The flu,” and “the common cold” are the most ominous among the several invented diseases that serve as cover-ups for environmental poisonings that would otherwise incriminate the perpetrators (usually, but not necessarily, manufacturers of various products, but traditionally mostly chemicals, ranging from over-the-counter poisons through cleaning agents to “beauty” products, plastics, pesticides, flame retardants, non-stick utensils, EMF and ELF radiation etc.). For more invented “medical conditions,” you can add “allergies,” “asthma,” psychiatric “disorders,” and just about any “illness” these days, because their diagnoses depend on symptoms, not causes (usually poisonings and/or deficiencies).

Poisonings add up and, once the threshold of stress tolerance is exceeded, illness occurs

Stress can come from physical and psychological sources. Notice that sometimes “doctors,” when they cannot find an underlying cause of some symptoms, tend to declare that the cause is “psychological” that, to put it bluntly, blames the victim.

Geo-engineering is only one of many relevant sources of poisoning:

Excess heat/cold/drought/precipitation have been destroying farms that the ultra-rich keep buying up for pennies on the dollar and collect subsidies from the taxpayer for NOT growing anything. Chemtrails have been crazy in the last two years, which can cause heavy metal poisoning (Bromium and Aluminum derivatives are definitely sprayed from airplanes, but there are certainly other mystery chemicals involved, too):

“Covid” symptoms are identical with 5G poisoning:

“Outbreaks” in Wuhan and in Northern Italy coincided with large-scale 5G installations:

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/03/no_author/kill-grid-the-vaxx-5g-and-smart-phones-are-inextricably-linked/

When the first cruise ship was quarantined at the beginning of the plandemic, it turned out it was the first one with a 5G installation; it was a test run imposed on its hapless, imprisoned travelers:

https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2020/11/15/covid-19-is-a-smokescreen-for-5g-radiation-poisoning/