Bitdefender blocked the data export of my over 1,100 articles, because

“Dangerous pages attempt to install software that can harm the device, gather personal information or operate without your consent.”

Now, that is in the download, and unzipping it could wreak havoc.

The AI I managed to contact about it had a hard time just to understand the problem. Wanted me to disable Bitdefender, which I will not do. After that, it kept instructing me to generate a new download, but I’ve done that already three times today, and the result was always the same.

This is something new. On February 8, 2025, the download still worked. I just keep updating old articles so often that I wanted a new download.