Holding the shovel upside down accomplishes nothing. Using the fork like that has been the way for British aristocrats to show you they belong in another universe, where the non-compliant are not admitted. I hope, that’s not a Masonic, a Jesuit, a Jewish, or a Black-Nobility signal! :)

As long as someone is successfully assigned as the enemy, people are not looking for the tribes that cooperate on the jobs of depopulation and the controlled demolition of the Old World.

One must always maintain a whole image of the world, necessitating deductive thinking, no matter how incomplete or erroneous it inevitably is, because that’s the only way to keep a more-or-less accurate set of priorities.

The methods of destruction have been manifest for over a hundred years. Excessive taxation, the passport, the Social Security Number, the draft, financial slavery as a result of debts, hijacked governments, deteriorating health as a result of tainted food, water, and, and a literally insane and criminal paradigm in Madicine, with the more-recent additions of various forms of radiation and electromagnetic exposure do the job.

Petitioning the lackeys only acknowledges their usurped power, while (s)elections guarantee that the electorate can be blamed for “voting for the wrong side.” The power of non-compliance in the wrong place at the wrong time only results in self-harm.

The tragicomic part is that no matter which of the harmful or manipulative methods is singled out by public figures (usually insider players posing as whistleblowers or opposition oppressed by the authorities), nothing changes. If something does, it happens only because a particular method is abandoned by the gamekeepers, which usually signals that something better has replaced it. No matter what, only you can fill in the blanks for each occasion.

Nearly all my life has been invaded by the mass poisoners. I know, 5G, “smart” meters, and even my next-door neighbor’s Wi-Fi cause amnesia, but I forget why.