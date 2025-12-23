Who are you? Whatever the system wants you to be! Not necessarily for yourself, but for others, for sure.

With Christmas approaching, it’s time to relax. Hereby, I am summing up my previous findings about faking real people, that it, deepfakes for the general public. You might be familiar with many of them, but it’s not a waste of your time to see if you are, and if you are, it will save you some time and effort. All assured, more is added here.

Not that I haven’t written about other fakes, including fake cures, but this is a time to relax. The inspiration for this piece came from

Indeed, it’s essential for self-aware people to observe and handle mass manipulation, no matter where it comes from.

Based on what do people consider something “true”? The answer is humiliatingly simple, although I’ve never encountered my “algorithm.” (Actually, I’ve been an AI researcher since 1987, and some of my work was years ahead of its time, and some of it is still relevant and accruing on these pages.)

AI can be “taught” to handle every problem at the cognitive level where it arises or at a higher one:

Strangely, problems can be assigned to specific cognitive levels, and the AI, although it has no feelings, can “handle them,” that is, use its capability to manipulate specific audiences, which mostly means just about anyone out there.

The MSM, the bots, the trolls, and “AI,” of course, are all assigned to the job of constructing an artificial sense of reality for the masses and also to for checking how far it works by provoking reactions (most of which are humiliatingly dumb, of course):

A deepfake is being built for everyone, and the job is approaching the last phase:

Already two and a half years ago, I assembled a post, mostly for comic relief, about deepfakes:

Since 2020, most movies, nearly exclusively, contain only the actors’ deepfakes. The scripts are also written by AI, which happens to be a minor loss, considering how idiotic they have been for over 20 years. Still, the lack of progress in the plot, the lack of facial expressions, and the convoluted or amazingly-simplistic stories are all signs of an AI’s “production.”

Relax: you are not where you are from. You are where you are going: