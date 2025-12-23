Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson
4h

Something that occupies my mind for some time now:

Will the Cartels get digital ID, too? ISIS? Al Qaeda? Pedophiles? Billionaires? Politicians? Unelected officials? Judges?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
2h

Agree it's all fake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture