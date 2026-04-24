Request for Discussion Topics for the Weekend
As not much new I haven’t written about is going on, I would like to revive an old tradition on my stack: requesting discussion topics for the weekend. Depending on the amount of interest shown, one or more forums are going to be created in the comment sections for the relevant topics.
Please, send your recommendations here or just reply to this e-mail.
I am also considering an open season for questions as long as the number of comments/questions by one person is limited.
I’ve been trying to piece together the puzzle of the tick “outbreak” timeline, other than the obvious..keeping people from going outdoors and maybe getting another jibby jab deployed for the Plum Island Lyme this time. So many things coming into play soon. Stablecoin due for release in Canada in the fourth quarter,stateside as well likely. Is another lockdown going to be coming as cover for it.
We now have a dictatorship up here now, con Carney has passed a bill that the liberals are the only party that can investigate liberal corruption or alleged wrongdoing by forming their very own oversight committee composed of only liberals. Not that there was much of a political opposition that challenged anything before Carney bought his majority a few weeks ago, but now they are absolutely telling Canadians to their faces that they are now being ruled over. They are not worried about any upcoming elections or dissent from us serfs.
To go back to the space shenanigans, we found out this week that the government has built a “space port”, in order to join the space race. The space port is literally a 20 x 20 concrete pad with a gravel road access in rural Nova Scotia that the government has soaked 200 million into for the past ten years. Needless to say Canada won’t be a threat to Space X or the Nasa production. But they are now all over social media talking about our rocket scientists and their mission to launch within the next few years. It’s beyond sad how ridiculous this country has become when the political class has become so untouchable and enriched while their citizens are choosing between groceries or utility bills.
I know it’s all part of the plan and it’s unfolding in a similar way for you guys. It’s soon going to come to a boiling point and the people will start to revolt… and again, it’s exactly what they want.
You have written so many good articles on all of these topics Ray. I just can’t think of anything else that is relevant at the moment
How about the disappearance of all the UFO/ET related scientists - the last being the purported suicide of David Wilcock. I have a copy of The Source Filed Investigations - the man was on to something BIG... So why are people with this specific knowledge base being offed?