As not much new I haven’t written about is going on, I would like to revive an old tradition on my stack: requesting discussion topics for the weekend. Depending on the amount of interest shown, one or more forums are going to be created in the comment sections for the relevant topics.

Please, send your recommendations here or just reply to this e-mail.

I am also considering an open season for questions as long as the number of comments/questions by one person is limited.