Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
2d

I hope you’re soon on the mend Ray. Been “off” a bit lately myself.. tinnitus is louder than usual, weird fullness in the head and gut issues have flared up and major sleep disturbances for a few weeks now. The explanation is pretty clear to those of us here. A friend and neighbour of mine passed suddenly on the job a few months ago from a massive heart failure,another neighbour friend who was his coworker stopped by a few nights ago and told me that he was hospitalized for sudden severe chest pains at work as well, just last week. Both their wives also have cancer, one ovarian, the other brain. All four of them fell for the brainwashing five years ago unfortunately, but the sudden onset is un-nerving. It’s undeniable that they have cranked up the juice in the atmosphere. Just wanted to share how things are going in Alberta.

Again I hope you feel better soon.

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3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Kathie's avatar
Kathie
2d

Hope you feel better .

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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