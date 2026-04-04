Rounding up My Recent Posts
Not necessarily for the firing squad
Note: This message provides an update to my situation. Still have nothing new for the weekend, because
1. I’m not feeling very well,
2. have nothing new to say, and
3. a few articles are still cooking.
Still, I hope, you can catch up with a few of my previous ones this time. Most of them are not insignificant, and they all belong together.
Please, notice that I have covered the currently-most-common topics, and I only publish novel ideas. What has been an unrare occasion in the last four years was that other authors followed up on my ideas without ever mentioning my name, which I don’t mind as long as the word is spread.
My April 1st article1 was not a joke: I pointed out that human nature inevitably leads to the concentration of power,2 which manifests itself in Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico in the use of power, but the game doesn’t spare Canada or the EU3, either. All these events contribute to the current consolidation of globalist technocracy4.
Forget about crimes or sins. Even common decency is nullified by The Standardization of Murder5. While it has been legal to “vaccinate” people through the food supply since May, 2023, food has been under attack also by relativization by Culinary Colonization6, and the end products in the supermarket shelves deserve special attention to give oneself a chance7. Forcing simple people into insolvency by rising food and energy prices accompanies the gradual immobilization8 of the citizenry. The boogeyman tactic also presides over minds that choose to be afraid of WW3 or “America’s enemies” (the US has done an outstanding job to make sure everyone is an enemy now). For the ones looking for emotional indulgence, hating Trump, Iran, and Israel remain an prominent option9.
The sane and the observant prepare, and are making their preemptive decisions for situations, when time won’t allow the luxury10. It might help to realize the limitations and inevitable mechanisms of truth judgments, that is, the bases on which someone can find something true or false.
The circus extends well beyond the AI-generated insanity and becomes a parody of itself, which was exemplified with Trump’s (or a deepfake’s/doubles) “presentation” at the EU:
Public attention is held hostage by the magic shows of the MSM and the Controlled Opposition:
As for sick-care, the nature of health and illness, I covered them in my comprehensive post:
I commemorated the psyops with some comic relief in
While flying under the radar must not be underestimated, other scenarios might also materialize:
I hope you’re soon on the mend Ray. Been “off” a bit lately myself.. tinnitus is louder than usual, weird fullness in the head and gut issues have flared up and major sleep disturbances for a few weeks now. The explanation is pretty clear to those of us here. A friend and neighbour of mine passed suddenly on the job a few months ago from a massive heart failure,another neighbour friend who was his coworker stopped by a few nights ago and told me that he was hospitalized for sudden severe chest pains at work as well, just last week. Both their wives also have cancer, one ovarian, the other brain. All four of them fell for the brainwashing five years ago unfortunately, but the sudden onset is un-nerving. It’s undeniable that they have cranked up the juice in the atmosphere. Just wanted to share how things are going in Alberta.
Again I hope you feel better soon.
Hope you feel better .