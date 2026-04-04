Note: This message provides an update to my situation. Still have nothing new for the weekend, because

1. I’m not feeling very well,

2. have nothing new to say, and

3. a few articles are still cooking.

Still, I hope, you can catch up with a few of my previous ones this time. Most of them are not insignificant, and they all belong together.

Please, notice that I have covered the currently-most-common topics, and I only publish novel ideas. What has been an unrare occasion in the last four years was that other authors followed up on my ideas without ever mentioning my name, which I don’t mind as long as the word is spread.

My April 1st article was not a joke: I pointed out that human nature inevitably leads to the concentration of power, which manifests itself in Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico in the use of power, but the game doesn’t spare Canada or the EU, either. All these events contribute to the current consolidation of globalist technocracy.

Forget about crimes or sins. Even common decency is nullified by The Standardization of Murder. While it has been legal to “vaccinate” people through the food supply since May, 2023, food has been under attack also by relativization by Culinary Colonization, and the end products in the supermarket shelves deserve special attention to give oneself a chance. Forcing simple people into insolvency by rising food and energy prices accompanies the gradual immobilization of the citizenry. The boogeyman tactic also presides over minds that choose to be afraid of WW3 or “America’s enemies” (the US has done an outstanding job to make sure everyone is an enemy now). For the ones looking for emotional indulgence, hating Trump, Iran, and Israel remain an prominent option.

The sane and the observant prepare, and are making their preemptive decisions for situations, when time won’t allow the luxury. It might help to realize the limitations and inevitable mechanisms of truth judgments, that is, the bases on which someone can find something true or false.