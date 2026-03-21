As magicians say, “Watch my hands, because I’m tricking you.” The more you watch, the more likely you are to be deceived, because you are looking at the irrelevant details. Chances are, the trick is not even performed with the hands, but the performance is only for entertainment, so no harm is done. When are people going to realize that politicians are also only entertainers? “Truth-seekers” always face complex shell-games, and I haven’t met with many people who can at least realize they are being fed the wrong information, which ensures that their conclusions will be incorrect as well.

Here are a few relevant details considering the “war” with Iran. You can hate Israel all you like. Oh, my, you can even hate Trump, if that pleases you.

After a MAGA campaign that drove half of the country delusional and even more demented than usual, Trump (that is, his handlers) betrayed Americans even on the Fourth of July (which was only more seasoning in the brew).

The projected specter of a nuclear war is meant to scare the living daylight out of those who are no longer afraid of nonexistent pathogenic viruses. Nuclear weapons, with the exception of depleted uranium from power plants, do not exist, but only a few people realize that:

WW3 can break out on TV anytime, because being at war allows for rationing, martial law, and the draft (which would effectively disarm Americans). All of a sudden, everyone would have to depend on “governmental support”...

So, what gives?

In my understanding, the fake war is serving three purposes. The first two are immediate:

1. Destroying the Petrodollar

2. Slowly immobilizing Americans with increasing gas prices, while offering an external culprit for it. Besides, the unification of all the black sheep of the globalists’ servants must go on, as Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Iran plentifully demonstrates it.

The third is to place an “enemy” outside the country (Israel or Iran; take your pick) in order to redirect people’s attention from the criminals domestically running the show and destroying whatever has been left of the American way of life. The technique resembles the creation of election frauds in order to make sure voters don’t realize nobody has ever, or will ever, represent them in the political arena, which is mostly a circus for the plebs. The system doesn’t even bother to pass laws about important changes and attacks on personal freedom. What would be the point, anyway, when the President is a globalist agent/puppet (it makes no difference), and can “rule” by executive orders or, for that matter, when it comes to starting a war on TV, can circumvent Congress? Why should Congress vote, if its members always vote as they are told, anyway?

All publicly-available information is inaccurate, false, disproportionate, or misguiding. The “war” in Iran is a trick in the magician’s hand.