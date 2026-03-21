Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Rebecca Bestwick's avatar
Rebecca Bestwick
1h

Good article.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Igor's avatar
Igor
17m

LOL, the nuclear threat is alive and well and escallating, just not the one they have been telling you about :)

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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