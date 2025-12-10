Last time I evaluated the global situation depicted it as a transitional phase into Technocracy. This time, after venting a bit, I’ll take a different direction. The current structure of the global setup seems relatively obvious.

The US Congress hasn’t declared war since 1942, yet the country has been pursuing constant warfare, usually for trumped-up reasons (pun intended).

The last budget accepted by Congress dates back to 1996. Since then, it has only been re-approved and amended, reallocating sources and adding new expenses to the original one. No wonder the annual budget of the country is so bad that $210 trillion in unfunded liabilities (mostly pensions and Medicare/Madicaid) added to the current $38 trillion deficit already mean that the US is hopelessly bankrupt. Of course, that’s always been part of the plan, and the CBDC will come to the rescue after some orchestrated shortages and civil unrest. Its introduction seems globally synchronized in order to make the collapse gradual and make sure that countries can blame each other for the collapse that has always been guaranteed by borrowing from private central banks.

Since the 9/11 false flag, civil rights have become more and more limited; “for your protection,” of course. Voting ensures you can always be blamed for “your choice” or, oops, the choice of the “majority.”

The Digital ID will shock only a few; the majority will have no idea what it entails, until it will be too late. It won’t change anything at a spectacular level. Using the T-word against “public enemies” is as popular as ever, with Psychiatry chipping in with “oppositional defiant disorder,” and ICE or private/criminal forces posing as ICE (can’t see much difference) can clean up the streets, as needed.

In the meanwhile, people are signing petitions, which resembles the man to be hanged pleading with the executioner after paying for the rope. Others fall for the hope that “mRNA vaccines” will be eliminated, while that simply means no change: there hasn’t been any mRNA in the injections. In fact, DNA theory itself suggests that it hasn’t been proven and/or it’s employed as a cover-up for knowledge not meant for the unwashed peasant.

The upcoming global events are quite predictable, considering the direction in which the world is moving. Preparations might be the only path that can be taken.

What about directly targeting the enemy? Can the globalists be defeated? There hasn’t been a lot of room left for moving around. Surrender is for slaves, but can the globalists fought on their own turf?

Perhaps the most engaging task is to identify the globalist criminals who are controlling everything, even life and death. In my last analysis, I concluded that there are a number of tribes cooperating for global dominance, but it’s easy to single out one of the groups, while most of their members are most likely only patsies.

Has anyone gone through the following sequence of questions? It’s easier, if you insert your target group. For instance, “Masonic Jews” is a popular one. Either way, devoting some time to these questions might result in some decisions you still haven’t made:

Can you identify the culprits? If you can, do you know how to find them? If you could find them, would you be ready to do what you believe must be done? If you managed to do it, would anything change or only another group would take over or there is an alliance between the globalist tribes and they won’t even feel the losses? What are the chances that you can answer the four questions with “yes”? If you cannot change much, what’s the point in finding a group of people to blame for something that is a result of human nature?

Anything to own, anywhere to move?

Selecting your enemy, the rules of engagement, and choosing the battlefield determine the end of the battle. Choose carefully.