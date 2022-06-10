Using an analogy for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, a new invented illness has hit the pseudo-medical field. Notice that SIDS is most likely caused by murderous “vaccines,” while manufacturers are exempt from liability. What kind of parent would allow that to be done to their child?

Okay, the same people who accepted the lethal injections made no qualms, when their children were poisoned and

“Media touts ‘Sudden Adult Death Syndrome’ as cover story for vaccine deaths

“The murderous medical regime knows that covid vaccines are killing healthy young people at an alarming rate, so they've suddenly assigned a medical label for the phenomenon in order to distract people from the truth. Now, healthy young people who suddenly die without any medical explanation are said to have died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) rather than from vaccines.

“The UK Daily Mail has published an article detailing this new so-called "syndrome" which is of course just a convenient label to mask the true underlying cause of these sudden deaths. The title of their article is, ‘Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome - as doctors seek answers through a new national register," and it says that everyone under the age of 40’, ...may potentially be at risk of having Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

“All people under the age of 40 are now supposed to “get their hearts checked,” while oblivious doctors claim to be searching for the “genetic cause” behind SADS.

“You can’t make this up. The medical negligence, incompetence and even maliciousness behind all this is mind-boggling.”

https://www.brighteon.com/35995936-dd2b-4546-962f-2e5d9e0f0ba6