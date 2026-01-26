Show me your war face!

It hit the news that a nurse with a concealed-carry license was tacked by six “federal officers” in Minnesota, and after his gun was taken, he was formally executed with 10 shots. It may have been another false flag after Renee Good, but as was the case, then is the case now:

What matters is the outcome!

The Trump administration ruled that anyone possessing a firearm approaching federal officers can be shot by these “Star Troopers.” Of course, according to Kristi Noem, the shooting was “self-defense”…

This means that my prediction from July, 2025 regarding legal overreach on pretense of fighting illegal immigration (that is, arresting and deporting people who were brought here by the US govt) can grab and even kill anyone without any further ado or responsibility. Forget the plausible-deniability clause according to which these masked “officers” operating without name tags or even insignia can always blame “impersonators” for their own criminal acts. Fifteen hundred members of the National Guard has also been deployed, which adds to the “justified” militarization on the streets of America.

What’s the purpose of drafting Americans?

Already in 2004, only one out of three young Americans were physically fit for the draft, and when psychological unfitness is added, the pool probably nears zero, so the draft is not justified as a form of protecting the country, especially because there is, and has never been, any external enemy, apart from the orchestrated ones like Russia, while even the Soviet Union and its predecessor, Tzarist Russia, were US allies, serving the same globalist interests as the US, and most recently, China, after it was enriched by its “industrial revolution” that was made possible by US political puppets. Also, drones, robotic armies, satellites, radiation, chemical and biological warfare are all available alternatives. There is simply no reason to send people to battlefields, unless the Armed Forces is used as an occupying force against the troops’ own countrymen.

Now, add the rumor of WW3, and the pending decision of the draft. Of course, it will be only a war on TV, but it will ensure martial law, and prevent armed Americans from posing a risk to the goons (and to each other), making the transition to Technocracy more difficult to control.

The solution? Draft the bastards! If they are serving in the occupiers’ army, they won’t be able to defend their homes, their friends, and their family from further govt overreach. Disarming can be replaced with the draft!

Conclusion

Disarming Americans is easiest, if people possessing weapons are drafted. A few false flags can justify it; no war and no enemy are needed, except on TV. Watching it, as in 1984, might become mandatory soon. After all, chances are, your TV is already watching you.