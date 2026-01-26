Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

Anyone allowing themselves to be drafted at this stage needs their heads examined. The war meatgrinder always wants more blood and:

"The tragedy of war is that good men and women die fighting each other in distant lands, when they should be back at home fighting the war-criminals in their capitals."

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
1hEdited

A draft and a War will be the excuse to cull the sheep in order to accelerate the Depopulation Agenda, with mandatory vaccines, and casualties of war for all the boys, girls and everything in between that gets drafted!! It will be like shooting fish in a barrel for the globalist!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture