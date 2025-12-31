Somalia is Here!
You got it: it's the Federal Government!
The 80 thousand Somalian “refugees” the administration allowed in to “Little Mogadishu” were good to set up Americans against their own culture. If rape is allowed in a religion, why is that religion allowed?1 Compared with that, the 52 South-African white refugee farmers Trump allowed in were only to promote himself2, but in order to get the Muslim fraudster elected, many of the 80 thousand were supposed to be US citizens already, which of course, never happened. Administrations allowed non-citizens to vote, and if they didn’t like the outcome, voter counters, dead people, or those who moved away a long time ago were there for the Dominion voting machines.
Just to spread the news the (s)elected reps care, even the senate floor is occupied with the scam (as if they had nothing better to do with the country going down), and John Kennedy is “blaming the democrats” in the Uniparty system.
Trump, in order to save face, is freezing federal childcare contributions, which is all the more interesting, because I’ve never known that this channel has ever been open for wasting the taxpayer’s money. It’s “only” pennies, but still…
Chances are, nobody can even develop and understanding of what all this fiat money means, when it comes to the zeroes, so pennies are good diversions from trillions:
Sorry, couldn’t find any illustration of how much that money can buy, but you are invited to find links, and I’ll even put them into the article.
All that, after DOGE in the tradition of the “Constitution” consolidated federal power, and the illiterate thugs signing up for ICE for $50k a pop of taxpayer’s money and granted $80 billion in finances3, your attention must be directed to pittance4.
If you don’t like that, let me invite you for my NewYear’s eve event!
Just get what $80b would buy. Microsoft is spending the amount on “data centers,” whatever they are. The same amount was assigned to the budget for the next ten years in 2022. Meta is about the spend a similar amount on AI, for better or worse, even after it looks like AI spending is only for a show.
Let me guess, you don't stop Ray . Maybe I don't either in my own world here in what used to be known as Canada . After reading the most delightful "children's book" called Big Panda Little Dragon , I have since purchased 4 for adults as gifts . Meanwhile reading Canada Under Siege about the capture of PEI by the communist regime via a Buddhist Monastery and how the CCP infiltrated the highest levels of government via corrupted immigration and other areas of corruption; I think we are doing the same here but on a higher scale. The CCP are wanting to take over the Buddhist Monasteries and replace their teachings with one of their own regime guys to spread the word so to speak . Here is the thread; the writer of the little book got his inspiration from his Buddhist readings; I became worried about whether it was a true source or a CCP source . After some research I was pleased his writings are with the Dalai Lama . Although circumstantial with my ramblings , my point is ,I don't stop either because the horizon is getting closer by the day. Thank you Ray and look forward to where you are going in the coming year .
Thanks, Ray. The predators find myriad ways to siphon off the currency of our labor, yea, our very beingness. Meanwhile, I'll be cooking a yummy dinner while sipping bubbles, then going to bed *late* after guitar practice. Screw the fraudulent celebrations, and to hell with the parasites!
Speaking of NYE and fraudulence, I am pretty sure the real new year cycle begins on April 1st, as spring signifies the renewal. See how they call that date "April Fool's Day"? And it's all about trickery and mockery? Well, some of us have gotten *un-fooled* to their fuckery.