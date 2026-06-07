States and Local Governments Are Putting on a Show to "Resist"
How about humans? Aah, they are participating in their own demise…1
You have heard about the “Data Centers” that are mostly for a show.2
Now, the local government in Nashville has seemingly given in to petitioners to save the zoo from Data Centers.3
The power grid is being “broken up”'; it is about the electricity grid that powers 67 million Americans — from Illinois to New Jersey, from Virginia to Ohio — being pushed so far past its limits by AI data centers that the federal government is now seriously considering breaking it apart entirely. PJM Interconnection manages the web of power lines that runs electricity from the Illinois prairie to the Jersey Shore — serving 67 million people across 13 states. It coordinates which power plants run, when they run, and how power flows across the grid to reach your home, your hospital, your school, and your workplace. It has done this for nearly a century. It is the largest electricity grid operator in the United States. And right now — it is breaking.
PJM is not a government agency. It is not a public utility. It is a nonprofit organization that manages the grid on behalf of utilities, power companies, and ultimately — you. The electricity you used this morning to make coffee passed through PJM’s system. The air conditioner keeping you cool right now is running on PJM’s grid.4
And the federal government just said: it may need to be broken up. Because of data centers:
Tennessee has “banned” chemtrails before.5 Of course, it’s like a joke.
The WHO has also been sidelined by states before6, but the Federal Government was founded for a good reason by the Constitution, and constitutional guarantees since 9/11 have been worth the paper from an old copy of Pravda in an abandoned Siberian outhouse.
The end of the story is, as is has always been, that the usual false hope7 is being generated by local and state governments who say no to federal edicts.
That happened with the installation of 5G towers and wind generators:
The following source is Bloomberg, which you all know how reliable is:
The numbers tell the story better than any words can. PJM uses a system called capacity auctions to guarantee that enough power plants will be available to meet demand. In 2024, the price of that guarantee was $28.92 per megawatt-day. By 2026, that price had risen to $329.17 per megawatt-day. That is not a typo. That is an increase of more than ten times — in two years. One auction alone added an estimated $9.4 billion in costs — translating to an 82% jump in expenses for consumers. The Natural Resources Defense Council projects that cumulative extra consumer costs could reach between $100 billion and $163 billion through 2033.
$163 billion. Taken from the pockets of 67 million Americans. Over the next seven years. Because data centers are consuming electricity faster than the grid can supply it.
In plain English — what this means on your actual bill: DC residents saw Pepco bills rise about $10 per month from the latest capacity auction. Western Maryland faces roughly $18 more per month. Ohio about $16 more per month. And the Trump administration estimates a PJM-wide average hit of 15% versus the pre-AI baseline — meaning before AI data centers started consuming the grid, your bill was 15% lower than it is today. And it is going higher.
$16 more per month in Ohio. $18 more in Maryland. Starting June 1, 2026 — this month. Right now.
PJM’s own chief executive officer — the man who runs America’s largest electricity grid — has publicly stated that the current situation is “not tenable,” saying his organization can no longer ensure ample future electricity supplies while shielding residential consumers from rising bills. That is the CEO of the grid admitting, on the record, that he cannot do his job anymore because of AI data center demand.
The CEO of the grid. Saying he cannot guarantee both affordable electricity AND reliable electricity at the same time. Because the data centers are consuming too much.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has threatened to pull Pennsylvania out of PJM entirely — which would be a catastrophic fragmentation of the eastern United States’ electricity system. American Electric Power — one of the largest utilities in PJM’s territory — has threatened to leave and merge into a different grid. Even PJM’s own board members have been voted out amid the chaos. The CEO announced his departure. The chair of the board of managers was removed.
The CEO gone. Board members voted out. Pennsylvania threatening to leave. A major utility threatening to defect to a different grid.
Hope has been weaponized before:
Maybe the goal is to make sure they have an excuse for rolling blackouts?? They’d love that. More control. More fear.
thank you