Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
11h

Maybe the goal is to make sure they have an excuse for rolling blackouts?? They’d love that. More control. More fear.

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3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
zdb's avatar
zdb
11h

thank you

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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