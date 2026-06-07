How about humans? Aah, they are participating in their own demise…

You have heard about the “Data Centers” that are mostly for a show.

Now, the local government in Nashville has seemingly given in to petitioners to save the zoo from Data Centers.

The power grid is being “broken up”'; it is about the electricity grid that powers 67 million Americans — from Illinois to New Jersey, from Virginia to Ohio — being pushed so far past its limits by AI data centers that the federal government is now seriously considering breaking it apart entirely. PJM Interconnection manages the web of power lines that runs electricity from the Illinois prairie to the Jersey Shore — serving 67 million people across 13 states. It coordinates which power plants run, when they run, and how power flows across the grid to reach your home, your hospital, your school, and your workplace. It has done this for nearly a century. It is the largest electricity grid operator in the United States. And right now — it is breaking.

PJM is not a government agency. It is not a public utility. It is a nonprofit organization that manages the grid on behalf of utilities, power companies, and ultimately — you. The electricity you used this morning to make coffee passed through PJM’s system. The air conditioner keeping you cool right now is running on PJM’s grid.

And the federal government just said: it may need to be broken up. Because of data centers:

Tennessee has “banned” chemtrails before. Of course, it’s like a joke.

The WHO has also been sidelined by states before, but the Federal Government was founded for a good reason by the Constitution, and constitutional guarantees since 9/11 have been worth the paper from an old copy of Pravda in an abandoned Siberian outhouse.

The end of the story is, as is has always been, that the usual false hope is being generated by local and state governments who say no to federal edicts.