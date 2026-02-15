In my recent post, Going Blind, on the relatively common experience of seeing 10-15 tiny bright prisms migrating from the top of the field of vision to both sides, I summarized the technocratic utilization of nanotech, microwave radiation, and light technology to control, reprogram, and target groups of people as well as specific individuals. The new aspect was lighting after I personally experienced the prisms.

This time, I am adding the the olfactory aspect.

When the new 5G installations produced the symptoms for convid, many people experienced the loss of smell and the loss of taste, because their bodies exhibited these symptoms of radiation poisoning as well. Apparently, as a resident of a rural place, 5G affected me a lot less that most others who lived in towns and cities, but chemtrails were abundant here, too, although the spraying went over into the night and its effects can be seen only in unusual weather patterns and cloud formations typical of the results of chemtrailing. Not sure why, but my senses of smelling and tasting became acute to reach unprecedented levels, and I couldn’t explain why that would happen, when senses are supposed to deteriorate with age. I still can’t.

Creating confusion about the senses can apparently function as a great tool of gaslighting, because the subject is deprived of trusting his/her own senses.

My long-time readers might still remember my piece on Febreze from March, 2023. Febreze takes away odors by stunning the nose’s capability to smell the way it’s supposed to, while generously poisoning the user. In Can You Smell It?, I explored the impact of corresponding sources on the digestive system.

In 2024, in Bring Me Flowers While I’m Still Alive, I called attention to poisoning people with flowers, which I expanded in my Valentine-day version in 2025.

When you buy food, it usually contains “natural flavors” (bugs and poisonous mushrooms are natural, too) or some synthetic supplements that are supposed to be good for you. MSG has been used by (especially Chinese) restaurants forever in order to make revolting crap palatable. Protein-fortified processed food surely contains bug powder, anyway, and opinions diverge if “gluten allergy” is caused by pesticides or the indigestible chitin ground into the flour, or the prairie grass with which European flour was crossed in the 1930s has too much cellulose in it. Of course, there are more exotic ingredients in food than one would ever surmise.

Depriving people of the ability to rely on their senses is an ingenious factor of popular gaslighting. Vision, touch, smell, and taste are all manipulated.