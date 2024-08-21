This promotional offer is here, partly because I have lost three annual subscribers in a week, and I have to probe for alternative support from you.

You probably agree that my work takes time and effort, and my thoughts and my life experience are unique. This time, I am inviting those who haven’t been able to contribute to do it at a promotional price.

My paid subscribers have agreed that it’s okay to lower my rates. This how it goes for the time being:

Monthly: $7

Annual: $120

Founding: the default is $240, but anything over that goes.

Here are the details:

In order to make sure I am expressing value with the rates, I can do this only for a limited amount of time. Please, notice that the primary promotion affects only the monthly subscriptions, which is only a way to enable people with lower income to contribute. The annual subscription has gone down from $150 to $120, and it comes with my bonus book and guaranteed e-mail support. Founding members are supposed to pay $240 a year, but anything higher than the $120 enables personal contact with the author, who is me. :)

Starting up the parallel site for discussions and re-posting important and valuable articles is still under development, and the monthly rate will go at $5.00.

Also, I guarantee three posts a week, but most likely more.