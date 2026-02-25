Note: Sorry about my four-day latency, but I’ve been a bit indisposed since Saturday. Today, I am discussing a topic I cannot pass up, because the amount of nonsense circulating about it is mind-boggling. I’m not saying anything else about Epstein than it’s another diversion, while the country is going down the drain, while the 3-6 million (often reducted) “documents” might as well be AI-generated, and the commoners are being shown again that they make no difference.

I also thank you for the wonderful messages in the comments after the story of my sister, whose death at 32 exemplified many of the shortcomings in the global sick-care system .

Perhaps you remember that governments are serving their globalist masters, and the path to Agenda 2030 has been most likely AI-designed to perfection in parallel processes in which on event serves multiple purposes and multiple evens serve the same single one, as I noted already in February, 2023 in The End Game Has Begun: The Mass Murderers Have Now Registered Their Signature.

So, the MSM has been reporting that a cartel boss was allegedly killed. Considering how many famous people have been spirited away in the past, only to live happily ever after, It doesn’t matter if he was or not; it’s the news that puts Jane and Joe Sixpack’s minds at ease north of the US-Mexican border. Bad guy got killed; check. Retaliation is taking place; check. It’s dangerous to be around there; check. The cartel is now burning up houses; if you get in the way of the arsonists, you’ll be collateral damage; check.

The MSM has always been great at creating fake heroes as well as fake enemies. As the “alt” media is overwhelmingly controlled opposition, you might add them too to your misleading sources.

In the meanwhile, the cartel is doing the jobs of MLM, Antifa, and ICE in terms of turning the place unsafe, and its arsonist activities are replacing the “wildfires” and weather warfare to secure cheap real estate for those who will have the honor to get the places. You may have guessed who.

Mexico has been a globalist place for decades. Its cartels managed the drug trade for the US the alphabet-soup agencies; the cartels are US operatives, that is, “natural allies” in the US “secret” operations. Of course, the several million imported invaders were also protected by the cartels.

Americans and Canadians in Mexico have been told in an official statement to stay where they are. When you add the fact that Mexico stops offering shelter for those from north of the border, it’s easy to guess what’s actually happening. Mass surveillance is not catching up with Canada and the US. Immobilizing these visitors resembles the convid lockdowns, and the objective doesn’t include their security. When was the last time, after all, that the government kept you safe? Victims of the wildfires and the weather warfare have been receiving pennies, if anything at all, while they completely lost their places. The US and the Canadian governments are apparently going after its lost slaves, oops, little lambs gone astray, so tracking them has become important during the current phase of consolidating and centralizing globalist power. It’s easier to find the prodigal sons and daughters, if they stay put. I’m sure the cartel carve out a respectable sum from the Black Budget for its efforts. Who said crime doesn’t pay? The proceedings also require cooperation between the partaking countries and the Mexican government, but last time I checked the Mexican President, the president of a country with 98 percent Roman Catholic population, comes from a different persuasion, one that has been attracting attention regarding its being overrepresented light-years farther than its percentage in the population. Is that aspect an essential characteristic of globalist networking?

In a nutshell: Mexico is finally going after its government assets, too, while real estate is burnt down for fire sales, insecurity guaranteed, and Canadians and Americans are sought out.