Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Ayers's avatar
Caroline Ayers
3h

Dearest Ray,

You sound so upset. What can we do? It is frightening. Anyway we just have to be as brave as possible trust in God (cant remember if you have a faith? - just saying the Lord's Prayer is helpful and I am not a straightforward Christian - believe Jesus existed, did miracles, but not sure about all the dying for our sins etc). Anyway harking back to one of your earlier pieces, I know you lije Medicine Girl but she rang alarum bells for me... so please have a read of Clive De Carle's 3 to 4 part response to her comments about Magnesium. I have met Clive. He is a lovely gentle guy who runs an alternative health business. His chemistry is spot on. Medicine Girl's is not. Much love. Havent seen the prism light you mention over here in the UK. Love your writing Ray. Much Love Caroline x

Reply
Share
5 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
44m

Albert Pike had promised his Masonic allies in Europe that they would have three world wars to consolidate the world power of the Canaanites. We have now seen two of those world wars, and, as promised, the first world war was to set up a Communist regime, the second world war was to raise it to the status of a world power, and the third world war is planned to destroy both Communism and Christianity in a great orgy of annihilation. This coming war is intended to be the final death knell of the people of Shem; after its conclusion the Canaanites will reign unchallenged throughout the world."

Eustace Mullins

The Curse of Canaan

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture