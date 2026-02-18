The Blockade of Cuba Preludes the War on the American People
Note: Two of my recent posts are more important than many others:
The complete destruction of the US and the USD has been pending since February, 2025. Only 56 “Like”s, but something to consider, especially when you read up on the other variables in my article.
The combination of nanotech, lighting, and microwaves have been turned up, which even I have experienced, and it includes the options of going blind or just departing from this world. This article contains the results of my past research on all three departments, and it has collected only 82 “Like”s.
You may have wondered if the wall was supposed to keep the invaders out or the human government assets in. After all, the invaders have always been invited and even shipped in here. Yes, some of them, like Muslims, whose ideology allows rape, do not belong in the US.
As time is running out and there is nothing to invest into and nowhere to run, me and my fellow Americans will soon have to face the music. Cuba is only a forerunner of the events coming home.
It’s hard for me to write about this. Trumpenstein, the acting US black magician for the NWO is keeping up appearances of international tensions even after the convid acts plentifully demonstrated that all global powers (and a few lesser “enemies” like Iran and North Korea, also included) are operating under globalist control. Moreover, after detailed scrutiny, the whole 20th century was already a testing ground for various forms of governments, all guided and controlled by the same sinister forces.
The global phantom government has apparently arrived at the stage of final consolidation, which was relatively obvious after taking Maduro out of the picture (who has always been a globalist ally, but some performers outstay their welcome)1. It also looks like WW3 on TV is also being prepared now, which I predicted in 2022. Perpetual war that mandates martial law presents a “peaceful” path to keep the masses at bay.
Trump has placed a whole country under blockade, which strongly resembles the one around Japan that forced Japan into war against the US. Ridiculously enough, Americans didn’t want war, so Pearl Harbor basically had to be provoked and the Japanese preparations and even the actual large-scale operations remained ignored. The bombs fell and the Americans who died there for their masters were collateral damage or, shall I say, sacrifice to ensure war? And that’s when the US had its concentration camps for Japanese-Americans2. Not that it matters anymore. As I predicted in March, 2025, the camps for Americans have now expanded from the Walmart “Green Zones” to numerous huge private ones built under the pretense of fighting “illegal immigration,” which was only possible only after the globalist presidential creep retroactively changed the law (e.g. he criminalized overstaying, while mandating the convid injections to legal immigrants, closing that door, and introduced extrajudicial paramilitary forces that can act any way they like and can authorize each other to do the same, but his executive orders never end, but his crypto-bills also deserve more attention than what they have received).
The most memorable US blockade3 claimed about 3 million German lives from 1945 to 1948, so the US has its history of democide even without its ever-ongoing wars at places that pose no threat to Americans4. If Trump said, “The Cubans are coming!”, who would believe him? It’s just you, I, and nobody else without power matters, and many of those enablers and enforcers who still have no more guarantee than the mass-murderers’ word that they would be spared will be due to a rude awakening; after their dirty jobs are done, they will join the useless eaters in their demise.
Human nature can be irredeemably evil and unmeasurably cruel.
This time, showing that commoners are nothing or, worse, only vermin to crush, the US puppet govt has resorted to the ancient siege tactic of depriving an (artificially-assigned and completely harmless) people of their supplies. In the Middle Ages, that resulted in a surrender (and probably enslavement/slaughter of the defenders, with the choice depending on the available supplies, the prisoners’ predictable consumption, and the slave market prices) or in a breakout, when the defenders preferred to die on their own terms5.
The attack on Americans has been, and will be, incremental. Most people won’t consider themselves members of the currently-attacked groups which, one after another, will disappear in the camps that won’t even need chimneys built a year after the war on the people will end, which is what happened after WW2, where the Soviets built two functional crematoria in 1946 on the sites of two German labor camps. Propaganda will fix the rest.
Well, silly me, there won’t be any need for the camps, if nano-, microwave-, and light- technologies are now being turned up, which suggests that anyone, including me, can go blind or just permanently depart from the premises anytime.6
Depriving the enemy of their supply lines was already a strategy used by ancient Rome against guerilla warfare. What are the chances for the people today?7
As the old movie billboards used to say, when a theater in a complex had nothing to show:
IT’S COMING SOON to the US as well.
It’s an enemy that has no mercy and it doesn’t make compromises.
What exactly is coming? One can only guess, and considering the technologies unleashed, and extinction-level-event is not out of the question.8 I prefer this future:
A week later, I added Evaluating Venezuela with Barnett and Sather.
The first concentration camps were during the (un)Civil War, and they were brutal, when even civilians were considered POWs. Southerners were locked up, while their property was taken, and the omnipresent human cruelty wasn’t lacking, either. Then there were the ones against white Boers in 1898, and the French and American ones claiming the lives of about a million and a half Germans after 1945.
It was an unofficial blockade during which food was withheld from German civilians, while the executioners-in-charge profited from selling the supplies.
Nobody knows for sure, but there are estimates of about 30 million victims of those wars.
Even by the most conservative estimates, Americans own at least 500 million firearms, but what good are those against microwave weapons, aerial poisoning, drones, and mechanized infantry? (The draft can also be used for disarming them.) Anyway, the operation is global, not only against them:
Dearest Ray,
You sound so upset. What can we do? It is frightening. Anyway we just have to be as brave as possible trust in God (cant remember if you have a faith? - just saying the Lord's Prayer is helpful and I am not a straightforward Christian - believe Jesus existed, did miracles, but not sure about all the dying for our sins etc). Anyway harking back to one of your earlier pieces, I know you lije Medicine Girl but she rang alarum bells for me... so please have a read of Clive De Carle's 3 to 4 part response to her comments about Magnesium. I have met Clive. He is a lovely gentle guy who runs an alternative health business. His chemistry is spot on. Medicine Girl's is not. Much love. Havent seen the prism light you mention over here in the UK. Love your writing Ray. Much Love Caroline x
Albert Pike had promised his Masonic allies in Europe that they would have three world wars to consolidate the world power of the Canaanites. We have now seen two of those world wars, and, as promised, the first world war was to set up a Communist regime, the second world war was to raise it to the status of a world power, and the third world war is planned to destroy both Communism and Christianity in a great orgy of annihilation. This coming war is intended to be the final death knell of the people of Shem; after its conclusion the Canaanites will reign unchallenged throughout the world."
Eustace Mullins
The Curse of Canaan