That’s what the authors united under a single name, Shakespeare, thought about karma. What do I think? May they live forever. Am I being cruel? How about them?

The complete destruction of the US and the USD has been pending since February, 2025 . Only 56 “Like”s, but something to consider, especially when you read up on the other variables in my article.

The combination of nanotech, lighting, and microwaves have been turned up, which even I have experienced, and it includes the options of going blind or just departing from this world . This article contains the results of my past research on all three departments, and it has collected only 82 “Like”s.

You may have wondered if the wall was supposed to keep the invaders out or the human government assets in. After all, the invaders have always been invited and even shipped in here. Yes, some of them, like Muslims, whose ideology allows rape, do not belong in the US.

As time is running out and there is nothing to invest into and nowhere to run, me and my fellow Americans will soon have to face the music. Cuba is only a forerunner of the events coming home.

It’s hard for me to write about this. Trumpenstein, the acting US black magician for the NWO is keeping up appearances of international tensions even after the convid acts plentifully demonstrated that all global powers (and a few lesser “enemies” like Iran and North Korea, also included) are operating under globalist control. Moreover, after detailed scrutiny, the whole 20th century was already a testing ground for various forms of governments, all guided and controlled by the same sinister forces.

The global phantom government has apparently arrived at the stage of final consolidation, which was relatively obvious after taking Maduro out of the picture (who has always been a globalist ally, but some performers outstay their welcome). It also looks like WW3 on TV is also being prepared now, which I predicted in 2022. Perpetual war that mandates martial law presents a “peaceful” path to keep the masses at bay.

Trump has placed a whole country under blockade, which strongly resembles the one around Japan that forced Japan into war against the US. Ridiculously enough, Americans didn’t want war, so Pearl Harbor basically had to be provoked and the Japanese preparations and even the actual large-scale operations remained ignored. The bombs fell and the Americans who died there for their masters were collateral damage or, shall I say, sacrifice to ensure war? And that’s when the US had its concentration camps for Japanese-Americans. Not that it matters anymore. As I predicted in March, 2025, the camps for Americans have now expanded from the Walmart “Green Zones” to numerous huge private ones built under the pretense of fighting “illegal immigration,” which was only possible only after the globalist presidential creep retroactively changed the law (e.g. he criminalized overstaying, while mandating the convid injections to legal immigrants, closing that door, and introduced extrajudicial paramilitary forces that can act any way they like and can authorize each other to do the same, but his executive orders never end, but his crypto-bills also deserve more attention than what they have received).

The most memorable US blockade claimed about 3 million German lives from 1945 to 1948, so the US has its history of democide even without its ever-ongoing wars at places that pose no threat to Americans. If Trump said, “The Cubans are coming!”, who would believe him? It’s just you, I, and nobody else without power matters, and many of those enablers and enforcers who still have no more guarantee than the mass-murderers’ word that they would be spared will be due to a rude awakening; after their dirty jobs are done, they will join the useless eaters in their demise.

Human nature can be irredeemably evil and unmeasurably cruel.

This time, showing that commoners are nothing or, worse, only vermin to crush, the US puppet govt has resorted to the ancient siege tactic of depriving an (artificially-assigned and completely harmless) people of their supplies. In the Middle Ages, that resulted in a surrender (and probably enslavement/slaughter of the defenders, with the choice depending on the available supplies, the prisoners’ predictable consumption, and the slave market prices) or in a breakout, when the defenders preferred to die on their own terms.

The attack on Americans has been, and will be, incremental. Most people won’t consider themselves members of the currently-attacked groups which, one after another, will disappear in the camps that won’t even need chimneys built a year after the war on the people will end, which is what happened after WW2, where the Soviets built two functional crematoria in 1946 on the sites of two German labor camps. Propaganda will fix the rest.

Well, silly me, there won’t be any need for the camps, if nano-, microwave-, and light- technologies are now being turned up, which suggests that anyone, including me, can go blind or just permanently depart from the premises anytime.

Depriving the enemy of their supply lines was already a strategy used by ancient Rome against guerilla warfare. What are the chances for the people today?

IT’S COMING SOON to the US as well.

It’s an enemy that has no mercy and it doesn’t make compromises.

What exactly is coming? One can only guess, and considering the technologies unleashed, and extinction-level-event is not out of the question. I prefer this future: