Note: Footnote #1 contains a cursory list of my recent relevant publications with brief introductions.

Creating the Boogeyman

Not that I haven’t written about plethora of real and imaginary threats, but in spite of its prominence, I’ve never named this one, only listed the two elements separately among many other manipulative tactics in a number of posts. In this piece, I’ll explain the common and intellectually-fatal process, during which bait-and-switch is based on shell games, resulting in a double-whammy in the person’s mind.

In a shell game, the performer hides a ball round under three or more identical-looking containers (e.g. cups), and quickly moves the containers. After he stops, the audience must guess where the ball is. By that time, usually nowhere. Mass manipulator use dozens of “cups” to hide the “threat.” The ball represents the threat, and the cups its potential representatives. In the technocrats’ globalist game, the threat is total loss of individual freedom, and lots of potential enemies are floated in front of the public.

The two elements are merged in the mind of the audience, which mandates a single conceptual frame in which the two elements mutually necessitate the acceptance of the other one as a fact. After accepting the frame, it becomes extremely difficult for the person to realize the error. The problem stems from the person’s reluctance to admit the dual mistake. The person, however, must be convinced that it was his/her own choice to go along.

Getting caught by the Boogeyman

It’s only logical that cognitive security requires pinpoint accuracy, when identifying threats, and simplifying the threat can save a lot of time and energy, especially when one can do next to nothing to eliminate it, as is the case with most of the phenomena that pose immediate, but impersonal threats.

Scaring anyone is easy, as long as the person’s fears materialize in the boogeyman.

It’s much more convenient to leave the threats to someone else you trust to deal with.

So, here comes the era of the expert, when all kinds of saviors emerge on the hobby horses of science and politics and offer protection. The spectacle was indeed spectacular with the advent of Trump, for whom I even recommended a cabinet:

Joking aside

What is the critical point of getting caught by the Boogeyman?

The most important part is that people must think it’s THEIR idea. How can that be achieved?

Prepare the target for a specific threat through decades of predictive programming and (mostly subliminal) conditioning. Create a hero, who resists the official line, and make sure (s)he is a martyr or at least under constant attack or in personal danger. Make sure the hero says often and loud one thing that everyone in your target audience knows, but isn’t supposed to know (they must be perhaps first “informed” about such “secrets”). “Agreeing” to such “secret” revelations makes the target feel smart.

The rest is easy. Those who first realized that the “hero” is saying what they (supposed to have) figured out, they follow their hero like the anecdotal lemmings into the abyss of any kind of evil or insanity.

Admitting to having been a fool would at least save the day. As I usually say,

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me, fool me three times or more, and I am a fool.

I provided an exhaustive list of potential boogeymen in

Presented with a boogeyman a person is familiar with, the person is quite willing to believe whatever else the source is saying. The outcome of the process is that the targeted audience stops thinking, believing that the threat has been identified, which in a magic leap of faith is interpreted as it has been tackled. Who would dare to act as the enemy after they are identified, right? The party that has been singled out as the Boogeyman is stuck in that role in the mind of the targeted person. Representatives of the phantom threat remain assigned as enemies without a chance to wriggle out of the trap. Adhering to the bait based on a shell game short-circuits the person’s further thinking, preventing any further advancement.

After thinking stops, no conscious action can ensue.

Note.

In short

A concrete source of a threat from psychological shell game can be used as a bait in bait-and-switch, and both the target and the phantom enemy are rendered immobile.