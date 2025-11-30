Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
1h

That was a good article Ray, Thank you! Cancel Cultures love affair with Hegelian Dialectics and those masters of spoof pointers to deflect any suspicion away from their own official malfeasance has been going on forever it seems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture