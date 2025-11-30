The Boogeyman Trap: Combining Bait-and-Switch Based on Shell Games
When both the victim and the Boogeyman are trapped
Note: Footnote #1 contains a cursory list of my recent relevant publications with brief introductions.
Creating the Boogeyman
Not that I haven’t written about plethora of real and imaginary threats, but in spite of its prominence, I’ve never named this one, only listed the two elements separately among many other manipulative tactics in a number of posts1. In this piece, I’ll explain the common and intellectually-fatal process, during which bait-and-switch2 is based on shell games, resulting in a double-whammy in the person’s mind.
In a shell game, the performer hides a ball round under three or more identical-looking containers (e.g. cups), and quickly moves the containers. After he stops, the audience must guess where the ball is. By that time, usually nowhere. Mass manipulator use dozens of “cups” to hide the “threat.” The ball represents the threat, and the cups its potential representatives. In the technocrats’ globalist game, the threat is total loss of individual freedom, and lots of potential enemies are floated in front of the public.
The two elements are merged in the mind of the audience, which mandates a single conceptual frame in which the two elements mutually necessitate the acceptance of the other one as a fact. After accepting the frame, it becomes extremely difficult for the person to realize the error. The problem stems from the person’s reluctance to admit the dual mistake. The person, however, must be convinced that it was his/her own choice to go along.
Getting caught by the Boogeyman
It’s only logical that cognitive security requires pinpoint accuracy, when identifying threats, and simplifying the threat can save a lot of time and energy, especially when one can do next to nothing to eliminate it, as is the case with most of the phenomena that pose immediate, but impersonal threats.
Scaring anyone is easy, as long as the person’s fears materialize in the boogeyman3.
It’s much more convenient to leave the threats to someone else you trust to deal with.
So, here comes the era of the expert, when all kinds of saviors emerge on the hobby horses of science and politics and offer protection. The spectacle was indeed spectacular with the advent of Trump, for whom I even recommended a cabinet:
Joking aside
What is the critical point of getting caught by the Boogeyman?
The most important part is that people must think it’s THEIR idea. How can that be achieved?
Prepare the target for a specific threat through decades of predictive programming4 and (mostly subliminal5) conditioning.
Create a hero, who resists the official line, and make sure (s)he is a martyr or at least under constant attack or in personal danger.
Make sure the hero says often and loud one thing that everyone in your target audience knows, but isn’t supposed to know (they must be perhaps first “informed” about such “secrets”). “Agreeing” to such “secret” revelations makes the target feel smart.
The rest is easy. Those who first realized that the “hero” is saying what they (supposed to have) figured out6, they follow their hero like the anecdotal lemmings7 into the abyss of any kind of evil or insanity.
Admitting to having been a fool would at least save the day. As I usually say,
Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me, fool me three times or more, and I am a fool.
I provided an exhaustive list of potential boogeymen in
Presented with a boogeyman a person is familiar with, the person is quite willing to believe whatever else the source is saying. The outcome of the process is that the targeted audience stops thinking, believing that the threat has been identified, which in a magic leap of faith is interpreted as it has been tackled. Who would dare to act as the enemy after they are identified, right? The party that has been singled out as the Boogeyman is stuck in that role in the mind of the targeted person. Representatives of the phantom threat remain assigned as enemies without a chance to wriggle out of the trap. Adhering to the bait based on a shell game short-circuits the person’s further thinking, preventing any further advancement.
After thinking stops, no conscious action can ensue.
Note8.
In short
A concrete source of a threat from psychological shell game can be used as a bait in bait-and-switch, and both the target and the phantom enemy are rendered immobile.
Here are a few examples:
In Who Is the New World Order?, I warned against believing that something is factual, because it’s revealed as a “secret.”
Enumerated common tactics in When Things Mean Something Different Than What You Are Told...
Described the “resistance” in Who is the Resistance and Whom Exactly Does It Resist?
Warned about the ephemeral nature of science in The Latest Flavor of Science.
Summarized 52 popular myths that imprison the American mind.
Elaborated on common manipulative methods, when I described The Shock Treatment.
In Betrayed on the Fourth of July, I reminisced about political manipulation.
Even came up with a unique explanation to the Jewish hegemony, when discussing the “Jewish fatigue syndrome.”
Informed about imaginary victories for the common man, for example, in The Chemtrail Card Is Played Again.
Realized that the 20th century was already a globalist playground even on both sides of the Iron curtain in Russia Has Always Been an Ally.
Sobered up the disoriented about June 19th for the third time during the last 42 months.
Pointed out that the “nuclear threat” is just another boogeyman.
In “Ask Not What Your Country Can Do for You”?, I warned about fake assassinations and mass shootings three months before the Kirk event that took place on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 false flag.
My analysis of the popularization of DMSO exemplified misleading recommendations in “alt” Medicine.
The boogeyman can even be an abstract concept like “communists,” “Nazis” and the like. Without much effort, one can “discover” that everybody around is a psychopath, which only mystifies the problem without clarifying anything.
Conditioning against empathy was what I named “The Schwarzenegger Gambit.”
As long as the normalizing deviance can be considered subliminal. A sliding rule is applied, and after everything is relativized, people lose their footing. Pushing Cruelty, Humiliation, and Idiocy until They Become the Norm has been on the menu for several decades.
Simple solutions work for simple people. Nobody can blame them…
Lemmings following their leader blindly into an abyss is not based on facts.
While you know I am against using “we,” it’s in the quote, and it passes for general subject. Other than that, Fulbright himself was the garden-variety US politician, but the quote makes sense irrespective of who said it.
